Arsene Wenger has named his favourite to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The former Arsenal manager believes one European giant is built to go all the way

Opta's supercomputer has also predicted the outcome of the France vs Morocco quarter-final

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup entering the quarter-final stage, legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed the team he believes will lift the trophy in New York on July 19.

The tournament has been reduced to eight teams, with France taking on Morocco, while Spain, England and Argentina remain among the contenders for football's biggest prize.

Arsène Wenger speaks during the 76th FIFA Congress on April 30, 2026. Photo by Rich Lam

Source: Getty Images

Wenger tips France for World Cup glory

Wenger believes France have what it takes to become world champions again, pointing to their consistency and ability to cope with the intensity of knockout football.

Speaking during Toni Kroos' TikTok Live as reported by Sky Sports, the Frenchman said:

"France will win the World Cup."

He added:

"I know you will say I'm French, but when you analyse the World Cup, the train goes at a certain pace, and you have to be able to get on the train.

"For example, all of the Asian teams are out because they couldn't cope with the pace and intensity of the game. They don't have enough technical ability to combat."

France have impressed throughout the tournament, with Kylian Mbappe scoring seven goals in five matches, while Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele have also starred in attack, per BBC.

Supercomputer backs France over Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer also favours France to defeat Morocco in their World Cup quarter-final, giving Les Bleus a 61.7% chance of progressing, compared to Morocco's 16.2%, while a 22.1% probability has been assigned to a draw after 90 minutes.

The winner of the tie will face either Spain or Belgium in the semi-finals, setting up another heavyweight clash as the race for the 2026 World Cup trophy intensifies.

Source: Legit.ng