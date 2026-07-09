England defender Jarell Quansah received a two-match ban following his red card during England's 3-2 Round of 16 win over Mexico at the 2026 World Cup

The suspension rules Quansah out of England's quarterfinal clash against Norway and a potential semifinal

England must now reorganise their defensive options as they push for a place in the World Cup final

England have suffered a significant defensive setback at the 2026 World Cup after Jarell Quansah was handed a two-game ban stemming from his red card in the Three Lions' dramatic Round of 16 victory over Mexico.

The Liverpool defender had established himself as one of England's most reliable performers during the tournament before his dismissal against Mexico.

The 23-year-old will now miss England's quarterfinal clash against Norway and would also be unavailable for a potential semifinal should the Three Lions progress.

England defender Jarell Quansah will miss two matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA confirms Quansah's suspension

According to the UK Mirror, the suspension was confirmed on Thursday, July 9, after FIFA's Disciplinary Committee reviewed Jarell Quansah's red card during England's dramatic Round of 16 victory over Mexico.

England edged Mexico 3-2 to book a place in the quarterfinals, but the victory came at a cost as Quansah was sent off late in the encounter.

His suspension forces head coach Thomas Tuchel to reshuffle his defence ahead of the crucial meeting with Norway.

With Quansah ruled out, England will have to rely on other centre-back options to contain an in-form Norwegian side led by Erling Haaland.

The Scandinavians have impressed with their organisation and attacking threat throughout the tournament, making England's defensive task even more challenging without one of their standout defenders, OneFootball.

The Three Lions will hope the remaining members of the squad can step up and maintain the momentum that carried them into the last eight as they continue their quest for World Cup glory.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng predicted that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner after the tournament reached the quarter-final stage.

All right teams have a chance of winning the trophy, with France, Spain, Argentina and England having the better chance as they were at the start of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng