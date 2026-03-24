Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission moved to take over the Maitama residence of former Attorney General Abubakar Malami in Abuja

EFCC officers sealed off the road leading to the property, restricting access and maintaining a heavy security presence

The operation was linked to an ongoing investigation into alleged financial improprieties

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday, March 24, took steps to assume control of the Maitama residence of former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami in Abuja.

Officials of the commission, reportedly led by Folarin Dare, arrived at the property in several buses and restricted access to the area, Punch reported.

Security personnel maintained a strong presence around the sealed property in Abuja. Photo: Abdulrahman Zakariyau

Source: Original

Dressed in the agency’s red and black jackets and bearing arms, the operatives blocked the road leading to the residence, preventing movement around the location.

Road sealed, access restricted

The house, located at No. 2 Koranakh Close, off Amazon Street in Maitama, was sealed as officers maintained a heavy presence. Attempts by journalists and residents to gain access to the property were unsuccessful as the area remained cordoned off.

Although the commission did not issue an official statement, the action was linked to an ongoing investigation involving alleged financial improprieties.

Sources familiar with the development said the move formed part of broader enforcement steps being taken by the anti-graft agency.

Court takes fresh action on Malami's 57 properties

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to temporarily forfeit 57 properties linked to him to the Federal Government.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the trial court gave the interim forfeiture order after an ex parte motion was filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and moved by Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), the anti-graft agency's counsel.

Court orders interim forfeiture of Abubakar Malami's 57 properties Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Over N200 billion worth of properties linked to Malami

This came days after reports indicated that the EFCC had discovered 41 properties linked to Malami, who served under the immediate past administration of late Muhammadu Buhari. The report indicated that the properties included hotels, residential buildings, schools, lands and a printing press, which are located in Kano, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The properties of the former minister in Kebbi state are valued at N162,195,950,000, while the ones in Kano state are estimated to be N16,011,800,000. His assets in the FCT are said to be worth N34,685,000,000.

The anti-graft agency has also filed a 16-count charge against the former minister and his son, Abdulaziz Malami. The suit borders on money laundering. Malami and his son are being accused of offences that contravened Sections 15, 18 and 21 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

Malami asks EFCC chairman to recuse himself

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has called on the current chairman of the EFCC to recuse himself from his investigation.

Malami gave the reason for demanding that the EFCC chairman step aside in his matter and called on the AGF and Minister of Justice to take action.

The former minister also claimed that he was being witch-hunted by the EFCC over his defection from the ruling APC to the ADC.

Source: Legit.ng