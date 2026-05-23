Presidential directive prompts ministers to resign before 2027 elections under Electoral Act and INEC timetable

Several ex-ministers pursue APC nominations, facing varied outcomes in party primaries across Nigeria

Mixed success reshapes internal party dynamics as ex-ministers contest for governorship positions ahead of 2027 elections

On 18 March 2026, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed ministers and political appointees seeking elective offices in the 2027 general elections to resign from office before participating in party primaries.

The directive, contained in a circular from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was issued in line with the Electoral Act and the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), according to official reports.

Full List of Tinubu’s Ex-Ministers Who Lost at APC Primaries After Resignation

Source: Twitter

Several ex-ministers enter political contests

Following the directive, several members of the Federal Executive Council resigned to pursue various political ambitions under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Vanguard reported.

Among them were former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, former Minister of Transportation Saidu Alkali, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar.

Others included former Minister of State for Labour and Employment Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs Yusuf Sununu.

While Onyejeocha and Sununu secured party tickets, others suffered defeats in their respective primaries.

Adelabu loses Oyo governorship primary

Former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, resigned to contest the APC governorship ticket in Oyo State but lost heavily to Senator Sarafadeen Alli.

Alli reportedly polled 578,143 votes, while Adelabu managed 19,193 votes.

Adelabu had earlier dismissed claims of a consensus arrangement backing his opponent.

“There was nothing like consensus arrangement. It was just a figment of their weird imagination,” he said.

After the primary, he rejected the outcome, alleging irregularities and intimidation during the process.

“Some of my supporters were prevented from voting, intimidated and chased away from polling centres,” he alleged.

Alkali loses Gombe governorship ticket

Former Transportation Minister Saidu Alkali also resigned to contest the APC governorship primary in Gombe State.

However, he lost the ticket to Jamilu Gwamna amid a contest that also featured former minister Isa Pantami.

Pantami reportedly scored 12,120 votes, while Alkali polled 11,612 votes.

Alkali later alleged that the exercise lacked fairness and credibility and distanced himself from the process after withdrawing during voting.

Tuggar defeated in Bauchi APC primary

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar resigned shortly before the deadline to pursue the APC governorship ticket in Bauchi State.

He was, however, defeated by former Governor Mohammed Abubakar.

According to the APC election committee in the state, Abubakar polled 57,517 votes, while Tuggar secured 26,001 votes.

Tuggar had earlier complied with the presidential directive, saying:

“Today, I formally submitted my resignation letter as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs…”

Political implications ahead of 2027

The outcomes highlight the mixed fortunes of ex-ministers who left office to pursue electoral ambitions under APC.

While some secured nominations, others suffered significant defeats, reshaping internal party dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Fayose's son wins APC ticket

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Boluwatife Fayose, son of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Irepodun-Ifelodun 2 State Constituency ahead of the 2027 Ekiti State House of Assembly election.

Also declared winners were the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, Deputy Speaker Bolaji Olagbaju, and Chairman of Ekiti South-West Local Government, Richard Apolola.

Source: Legit.ng