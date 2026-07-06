Activist Segun Awosanya labelled the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, unfit for the presidency due to his divisive political record

Awosanya claims Obi's leadership is driven by public anger rather than true national leadership

He highlighted the former Anambra State governor's past actions as contradictory to his current political stance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink, has said the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was unfit to become Nigeria’s president because of his divisive political record.

The social commentator said Obi lacks the qualities required to lead Nigeria.

“Surfing the wave of the angry people”: Segalink critiques Peter Obi’s divisive politics. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Awosanya argued that Obi’s politics are divisive and driven by an online “mob.”

He alleged that Obi built his political appeal around public anger rather than national leadership.

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this while speaking on the 2027 general election and Obi’s presidential ambition.

“It is obvious to the blind and audible to the deaf that somebody who is playing to the gallery, who postures as one thing and is actually another, should be revealed for who they are.

“As far as I’m concerned, Peter Obi is just a leader of the mob, somebody who is surfing the wave of the angry people… to demonise people and blackmail people in order to gain attention for themselves, and then bully themselves into political power.”

Speaking further, Awosanya said his earlier comments about the former Anambra state governor were “not a promotion” but an observation.

He explained that he commended Obi at the time for speaking to issues that border on vulnerable individuals in the country.

“When I eventually conclude that he cannot be president is because of his divisiveness… He brought Christians against Catholics when he was governor, and he did a lot of things that he’s preaching against today. Evidence is there.”

According to Awosanya, the widespread narratives on social media should not be mistaken for facts.

“The fact that the lie is viral doesn’t make it the truth.”

Human rights activist Segalink critiques Peter Obi's leadership aspirations ahead of 2027. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Peter Obi calls for Tinubu's resignation

Recall that Peter Obi accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration of presiding over what he described as “grand corruption”

The NDC presidential candidate cited an alleged N8.83 trillion in unbudgeted expenditure highlighted in a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) consultation report,

Reiterating an earlier call for Tinubu to resign, Obi said recent developments had reinforced his position that the President should step down.

2027 election: Why Obi, Atiku will lose to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that House Committee on Navy Chairman Yusuf Gagdi said neither Atiku Abubakar nor Peter Obi has shown the organisation needed to defeat Tinubu in 2027.

Gagdi argued that APC's political activities across Nigeria were ten times those of any opposition party in the past year.

The Plateau lawmaker cited his 31,000-vote margin of victory in 2023 as evidence of the APC's dominance on the ground.

Source: Legit.ng