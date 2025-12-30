The Federal High Court remanded former AGF Abubakar Malami, his son, and wife at Kuje Correctional Centre pending bail determination

The EFCC had charged them with 16 counts of money laundering, alleging the concealment and acquisition of billions of naira through companies, bank accounts, and properties

Malami, however, denied all allegations in statements by his media team, alleging political persecution and promising to defend himself in court

The Federal High Court In Abuja on Tuesday, December 30, ordered the remand of the Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of their bail application.

The court had earlier fixed January 5, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive motion, giving Malami’s lawyers and the EFCC time to prepare for full arguments.

Court orders remand of ex-AGF Malami, son, wife in Kuje prison.

The trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, also ordered the remand of his co-defendants, his son, Abubakar Malami, and one of his wives, Bashir Asabe.

The trio faces a 16-count money laundering charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The commission alleges that the defendants conspired over several years to conceal, retain, and disguise proceeds of unlawful activities running into billions of naira.

Malami, his son, and his wife will remain in Kuje Correctional Centre until the court determines their bail applications

Malami was arrested by the EFCC on December 8, 2025, over allegations that include terrorism financing, duplication of legal representation in the recovery of the $322.5 million Abacha loot, and issues concerning the conditional cash transfer of the recovered funds.

According to the EFCC, the offences involve the use of multiple companies and bank accounts to launder funds, retention of cash as collateral for loans, and acquisition of high-value properties in Abuja, Kano, and other locations.

Some of the alleged offences were committed while Malami was serving as AGF, in breach of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011, as amended, and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

EFCC traces Malami’s billions of assets

Legit.ng earlier reported that fresh details have emerged on how operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) traced properties and assets worth over N200 billion to Abubakar Malami, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

Investigations by the anti-graft agency linked a significant portion of Malami’s wealth to three major financial transactions handled during his tenure under former President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2023.

Properties estimated at over N200 billion have been traced to Malami. The assets are believed to have been acquired when he was attorney-general under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023.

Malami explains why EFCC grilled him

Also, Legit.ng reported that former AGF Abubakar Malami, SAN, has dismissed reports claiming that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) questioned him over terrorism financing, multiple bank accounts, or money laundering.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, by his media office, the former AGF said his only interaction with the EFCC was to clarify an allegation of duplication in the recovery of the Abacha loot during the late Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Malami described the trending allegations in some media outlets as false, misleading and baseless, insisting that no security, intelligence, or law-enforcement body in Nigeria or abroad had ever accused or investigated him for terrorism financing.

