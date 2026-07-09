Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz pledged to take greater responsibility for Morocco in their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against France

Diaz leads Morocco's creativity with four assists at the tournament, making him the Atlas Lions' most influential attacking player

Morocco's top scorer, Ismael Saibari, was ruled out of the France match after suffering a hamstring injury against Canada

Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz has declared himself ready to carry a heavier burden for Morocco when the Atlas Lions face France in their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.

Diaz is Morocco’s most creative player with four assists at the tournament, and he is braced for more responsibility in the absence of top scorer Ismael Saibari due to injury.

Brahim Diaz ready to step up in Ismael Saibari's absence. Photo by Daniela Porcelli.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Diaz acknowledged the heightened expectations of him heading into one of the tournament's most anticipated knockout ties.

“I always take responsibility. I thrive on pressure. These are the matches every player wants to be involved in, and I'm ready. I feel confident ahead of tomorrow's game, and I know we'll give it our best shot,” he told FIFA.

Morocco will need Diaz to produce moments of quality in the final third if they want to overcome World Cup favourites France in the quarter-final.

As noted by DAZN, France defeated the Atlas Lions 2-0 in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup the last time they met, stopping their historic run in Qatar.

Supercomputer predicts France vs Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash between France and Morocco.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-game simulations, with Les Bleus coming out on top with more than 61%, making them overwhelming favourites.

Source: Legit.ng