Brahim Diaz Ready to Step Up for Morocco vs France in Ismael Saibari’s Absence
- Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz pledged to take greater responsibility for Morocco in their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against France
- Diaz leads Morocco's creativity with four assists at the tournament, making him the Atlas Lions' most influential attacking player
- Morocco's top scorer, Ismael Saibari, was ruled out of the France match after suffering a hamstring injury against Canada
Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz has declared himself ready to carry a heavier burden for Morocco when the Atlas Lions face France in their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.
Diaz is Morocco’s most creative player with four assists at the tournament, and he is braced for more responsibility in the absence of top scorer Ismael Saibari due to injury.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Diaz acknowledged the heightened expectations of him heading into one of the tournament's most anticipated knockout ties.
“I always take responsibility. I thrive on pressure. These are the matches every player wants to be involved in, and I'm ready. I feel confident ahead of tomorrow's game, and I know we'll give it our best shot,” he told FIFA.
Morocco will need Diaz to produce moments of quality in the final third if they want to overcome World Cup favourites France in the quarter-final.
As noted by DAZN, France defeated the Atlas Lions 2-0 in the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup the last time they met, stopping their historic run in Qatar.
Supercomputer predicts France vs Morocco
Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash between France and Morocco.
The supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-game simulations, with Les Bleus coming out on top with more than 61%, making them overwhelming favourites.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.