Judge Obiora Egwuatu has suddenly withdrawn from cases involving former AGF Abubakar Malami

Malami faces serious charges, including terrorism financing and possession of illegal firearms, along with his son

Malami announced his candidacy for the 2027 Kebbi governorship election amid criticism of the current ruling party

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Obiora Egwuatu, a judge of a federal high court in Abuja, has withdrawn from presiding over two cases involving Abubakar Malami, former attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and ex-minister of justice.

As reported by The Cable, at the court session on Thursday, February 12, Egwuatu said he decided to withdraw from the cases for personal reasons and in the interest of justice.

Fresh twist in Malami’s EFCC case as a judge withdraws, citing “in the interest of justice.” Photo credits: Abubakar Malami (SAN), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

Vanguard also noted the development.

Legit.ng reports that the two cases are the forfeiture proceedings involving 57 land assets worth N212.8 billion traced to Malami and the N8.7 billion money laundering case against Malami, his wife, Asabe Bashir, and son, Abdulaziz Malami.

Egwuatu announced:

“Gentlemen, for personal reasons and for better interest of justice, I will recuse myself from this case and in the other sister case."

He added:

"The instant charge CR/700/2025: FRN vs Abubakar Malami (SAN), and two others shall be filed back to the Chief Judge for further directives."

DSS charges Malami with terrorism offences

Earlier in February, Nigeria's secret police charged Malami and his son, Abdulaziz, with five counts of terrorism‑related and firearms offences.

Prosecutors allege Malami, in November 2022, knowingly abetted terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers whose case files were forwarded to him while he was attorney general. Malami served as AGF under former president, the late Muhammadu Buhari.

The pair pleaded not guilty and were ordered to remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) ahead of the commencement of trial on Friday, February 20, after rejecting an oral bail.

Prosecutors also claimed Malami and his son were found in December 2025 in possession of a firearm and cartridges without a valid licence.

These offences are punishable under the provisions of Nigerian law.

Abubakar Malami and his son, Abdulaziz, face terrorism and firearms charges and remain in DSS custody. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN

Source: Facebook

Malami declares 2027 Kebbi governorship bid

Malami declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Kebbi state.

Malami announced his ambition during an interview with DCL Hausa.

The former AGF and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said he has the support of residents across the state.

Malami criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the ruling party had caused hardship, especially in the northern region.

The 58-year-old said many farmers have abandoned their farmlands because of insecurity, adding that the problem persists because of “negligence” at the state and federal levels.

Malami speaks on alleged arms discovery

Legit.ng earlier reported that Malami refuted reports that arms and ammunition were found in his residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Bello Doka, his special assistant on media, and obtained by Legit.ng, Malami demanded an end to what he called “a media trial”.

Source: Legit.ng