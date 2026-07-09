Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire seemingly confirmed the end of her marriage to Frederick Leonard after weeks of speculation

The actress shared a cryptic Instagram post that has sparked widespread reactions on social media

A congratulatory message from a colleague added to the buzz, leaving fans eager to know what happened next

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has confirmed the end of her marriage to fellow actor Frederick Leonard, putting an end to weeks of speculation about their relationship.

Ovire took to her Instagram story to share her joy, expressing gratitude for what she described as newfound freedom. She wrote:

Peggy Ovire shares unusual update as Frederick Leonard divorce rumours resurface. Credit: @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

“Thank you, Jesus. It is done.”

The actress also reposted a celebratory message from her colleague, Angela Eguavoen, who hailed her liberation. Angela’s post read:

“My queen is free!! Hallelujah.”

The cryptic posts, which quickly drew attention online, appear to signal closure for Ovire as she embraces a new chapter in her life.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peggy Ovire reacted to a viral video of her ex-husband, Frederick Leonard, and a mystery woman as they stepped out for an event.

A video circulating online showed Leonard holding hands with the woman while attending Funnybone’s comedy event.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, she alleged that the woman is married with four children.

She further described her ex-husband as a traditional Igbo man known for pursuing another man’s wife with children.

Ovire added that when she spoke out, her ex-husband reportedly ran to blogs to deny the claims until he saw what she wrote in her petition.

According to her, he later failed to appear in court and instead sent his lawyers.

She described men with such behaviour as 'shameless' and warned that her ex-husband must not

The actress further claimed that it was Frederick Leonard who initiated the divorce but failed to show up in court.

She insisted that he must be present at the next hearing scheduled for June 23.

The movie star added that she would be coming with 'receipts' and expressed hope that the two alleged lovers could be together after the divorce proceedings are concluded.

The actress further claimed that it was Frederick Leonard who initiated the divorce but failed to show up in court.

She insisted that he must be present at the next hearing scheduled for June 23.

Peggy Ovire raises eyebrows with unexpected post as divorce rumours persist. Credit: @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Peggy Ovire's post ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chioma_twins said:

"Nkiru Umeh I know you’ll come here to read comments. Are you happy now ?"

ib_dappa said:

"No surprise say my gender don full baba dm😂😂😂😂."

nwamaka.ndego said:

"Congratulations to her and him. Because he's free as well."

wendy_juliet_ezenwa said:

"Life no balance 😂 some dey happy say dem marry , another person dey happy say she divorce 😂 😂😂 life !!!!!"

Tosin Silverdam gives update about Peggy Ovire

Legit.ng also reported that Tosin Silverdam had made a post about Peggy Ovire's marriage amid her faceoff with her colleague.

The actress was rumoured to be facing challenges in her marriage a few months ago after her picture surfaced on social media.

Source: Legit.ng