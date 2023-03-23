The Peoples Democratic Party has continued its quest to ensure it gets justice even at the court of law in any of its cases

The nation's main opposition party alleged that Justice I.E Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja division, has been biased with the PDP's cases

The party has therefore urged the Chief Judge to transfer all their cases to another judge and court, without delay

Justice I.E Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja division, has come under fire following the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) latest move.

The nation's main opposition party petitioned the chief judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), accusing Ekwo of bias and demanding his recusal from all cases related to the PDP, a report by The Punch confirmed.

The PDP has levelled a serious allegation against the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja. Photo credit: Iyorchia Ayu

PDP tackles FHC chief judge, makes 1 fresh demand

The PDP, in the petition dated March 14, 2023, addressed to the chief judge of the Federal High Court and signed by the party’s national chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, and national secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, demanded that all PDP-related current cases before him be reassigned on account of manifest bias.

The PDP also demanded that no other case that has to do with the party should be assigned to Justice Ekwo, as it has lost confidence in his ability to deliver justice in its matters, This Day added.

