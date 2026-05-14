Rotimi Amaechi officially declares presidential bid for Nigeria's 2027 election after submitting nomination forms

Amaechi emphasises mission to restore Nigeria's dignity and improve citizens' welfare in campaign announcement

Political landscape warms up as Amaechi joins other contenders gearing up for the upcoming electoral cycle

FCT, Abuja - Former Rivers state governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has formally intensified his bid for Nigeria’s presidency ahead of the 2027 general election after submitting his presidential nomination forms at the secretariat of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Amaechi disclosed this in a statement where he confirmed that he had officially entered the race.

At the ADC Secretariat, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi submits his presidential nomination forms for Nigeria’s 2027 election. Photo credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

“Today, I submitted my Presidential nomination forms at the ADC Secretariat, officially throwing my hat in the ring to salvage our country, Nigeria,” he stated.

Amaechi promises to restore Nigeria’s dignity

The former governor while making the announcement via X, also said his ambition was driven by a desire to rebuild the country and improve the welfare of Nigerians.

According to him, his mission is centred on restoring national pride, unity and economic progress across the country.

“The mission is clear, we will fight to restore dignity to Nigerians, make our country great and respected in the comity of nations, and bring unity, peace, prosperity and progress to our people,” Amaechi said.

2027 political activities gather momentum

Amaechi’s declaration adds to the growing list of political figures making early moves ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The former minister remains one of the prominent figures in Nigeria’s political landscape, having previously contested the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 election.

His latest move is expected to further shape political conversations as parties and aspirants begin consultations and strategic alignments ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Court take action ADC leadership woes

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a fresh legal setback has hit the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after a Federal High Court in Abuja indefinitely adjourned a suit challenging the party’s leadership structure under former Senate President David Mark.

The development is expected to deepen uncertainty within the opposition coalition, reportedly involving key political figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, ahead of the 2027 political realignments.

Source: Legit.ng