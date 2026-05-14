Kenneth Okonkwo criticises the slogan 'Obi or nothing' as counterproductive for 2027 elections

Okonkwo emphasises the importance of political inclusiveness and historical coalition-building in Igbo culture

He warns against emotional attachment to candidates, urging broader electoral strategies for Southern success

Actor-turned-politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has renewed his criticism of the political slogan “Obi or nothing”, warning that it could weaken opposition support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He argued that the slogan is counterproductive and could alienate potential allies in the South-East, insisting that politics should be based on inclusiveness rather than exclusivity.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Kenneth Okonkwo warns that the slogan could weaken opposition support and alienate allies. Photo credit: Kenneth Okonkwo/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Okonkwo says slogan contradicts cultural values

Okonkwo claimed that the phrase runs contrary to traditional Igbo values of collective progress and shared success, which he said emphasise unity and cooperation.

“This is an abomination culturally in Igbo land,” he said.

He further argued that such political messaging could limit broader coalition-building needed for electoral success.

Historical reference to past political cooperation

The former Labour Party spokesperson referenced Nigeria’s Second Republic politics, noting that past Igbo political leaders embraced wider alliances to secure influence at the national level.

He cited historical examples of political collaboration involving leaders such as Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, arguing that coalition-building previously helped the South-East secure strategic positions such as the vice presidency and leadership roles in the National Assembly.

According to him, political inclusion and alliance-building remain essential for regional and national success.

Warning over electoral strategy ahead of 2027

Okonkwo maintained that insisting on a single-candidate narrative could limit the South-East’s political leverage in a competitive election cycle.

He questioned what he described as intense emotional attachment to specific candidates within the region, warning that such division could be politically costly.

He urged political actors to adopt a broader strategy that encourages negotiation, alliances and wider acceptance across party lines ahead of the 2027 elections.

Okonkwo speaks on why Obi should be rejected

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kenneth Okonkwo, former spokesperson for the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential campaign, has stated that the only way to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election is by fielding a strong northern candidate.

He said opposition parties risk handing Tinubu an easy victory if they push forward southern candidates like Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi.

Source: Legit.ng