President Bola Tinubu's administration has welcomed former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2027 presidential contest.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, announced the development in a statement on Monday, September 29.

The former president has been making headlines recently about his chances of joining the 2027 race and contest against President Tinubu.

Channels Television reported that the presidency dismissed the recent comment by Professor Jerry Gana, who claimed that the former president would contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defeat Tinubu.

The presidency explained that the former president has the constitutional right to contest and that "President Tinubu will wholeheartedly welcome him" if he finally decides to join the race.

Presidency mentions questions Jonathan should prepare for

However, Onanuga added that the former president should prepare to contest his eligibility in court should he join the race, while describing his administration as "dismal record.”

The presidential aide accused the former president of running the economy aground when he was in office between 2010 and 2015. He claimed that Jonathan mismanaged the oil revenue, depleted Nigeria's reserves and security funds were diverted under his watch.

He explained that President Tinubu, in two years, has reformed the fuel and forex policies and stabilised the economy. The presidency also claimed that the GDP has grown by 4.23 per cent in Q2 2025, inflation has also reduced to 20.12 per cent and that the confidence of investors has been restored.

Onanuga also noted that Nigerians would resist the move by those who earlier wrecked the country to return to power and run it down for a second time.

Lawyer speaks on Jonathan's eligibility

Speaking on Jonathan's legality to contest in the 2027 presidential election, Binzak Azeez, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that the constitutional court has cleared the former president and that Jonathan has the legal right to join any presidential election, once again.

Azeez said:

"Unlike the 2019 presidential election, when his eligibility was seriously questionable. There is no longer controversy about his eligibility. The Federal High Court has ruled that the former president is eligible to stand in a presidential election. The judgment which was delivered by Justice Isa Hamma Dashen in suit FHC/YNG/CS/86/2022 is yet to be appealed.

"The question about his eligibility, which recently resurfaced and became a centre of political discourse, is a mere fruitless debate. For now, Jonathan has the legal capacity to vie for the 2027 presidential election unless a superior court says otherwise."

Tinubu’s move shows statesmanship, Analyst says

A political analyst, Tobi Olukoya, has described President Bola Tinubu’s gesture of welcoming former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2027 presidential race as a positive signal for Nigeria’s democracy.

“President Tinubu’s gesture of welcoming former President Jonathan to the contest is indeed a positive development, reflecting confidence, maturity, and true statesmanship,” Olukoya told Legit.ng.

He, however, expressed doubts about Jonathan’s chances of becoming the PDP’s candidate:

“Jonathan’s chances of clinching the PDP presidential ticket remain quite slim, considering the lingering crises and instability that continue to plague the party. ”

Olukoya also pointed to constitutional hurdles that could affect Jonathan’s ambition:

“Beyond that, there is also the strong legal and political debate surrounding the constitutional provision that no individual can be sworn in as president more than twice in a lifetime. This remains a potential stumbling block that could work against Jonathan’s candidacy, making his chances of emerging as the PDP flagbearer even more uncertain.”

Jonathan visits ADC national chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Goodluck Jonathan, the former Nigerian president, made a surprise visit to David Mark, ADC national leader, in Abuja.

Jonathan's visit to Mark came hours after the ADC held a strategic meeting with its national leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that Atiku championed the coalition movement, which eventually led to the adoption of the ADC as the opposition's party for the 2027 election.

