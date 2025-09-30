2027 Elections: How Nigerian Students Will Repay Tinubu's Investment in Education, Natives Speak
Abuja, FCT - The Supreme Leader of the Natives, Hon. Olalekan Smart Edwards, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their investment in education, saying Nigerian students will repay them with “massive votes” in the 2027 elections.
Edwards said the Tinubu administration’s Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the First Lady’s recent fundraising initiative for the completion of the National Library proved their commitment to education.
He spoke at the unveiling of Iconic Magazine in his honour, where he also received an award from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).
“If past administrations had invested in education like the current government, many Nigerians who dropped out or could not afford education would have had access,” Edwards said.
He added:
“Education, once given, cannot be taken away. The Tinubu family deserves commendation.”
Tinubu's policies repositioning Nigeria - Edwards
Edwards, a businessman, said Tinubu’s policies were beginning to reposition Nigeria as an attractive investment destination.
“I travel around the world. I’m beginning to see light everywhere. People are ready to do business with our country,” he said, highlighting improvements in the oil sector, agriculture, and environmental initiatives such as the recognition of Ogoni land issues.
He urged the Nigerian youths to “cooperate with the government, understand its policies, and see how they work for them.”
2027 elections: Students urged to back Tinubu
Asked about the political implications of the initiatives, Edwards said students would strongly back Tinubu in the 2027 elections.
“The husband has opened up a policy changing lives and giving students opportunities to go to school. The wife has decided to set up a library to add more to education. For that, Bola Ahmed Tinubu should get the students’ vote massively in 2027,” he said.
Edwards announced a N6 million donation by the Natives to the library project through NANS, describing it as a symbolic gesture to support the First Lady’s initiative.
Speaking on behalf of NANS, National Secretary Comrade Anzaku Shedrack Ovye said Edwards was honoured for his contributions to youth development, including the recent empowerment of more than 1,500 youths with startup funds of N250,000 each for vocational training and trade.
Tinubu’s wife raises N20bn for National Library
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi, raised over N20 billion for the National Library project in Abuja.
She stated this while addressing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa.
Mrs Tinubu had appealed to well-wishers to convert her 65th birthday gifts into cash donations for the completion of the National Library project. She explained that the National Library project is close to her heart.
