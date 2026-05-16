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Jarvis Takes Unexpected Action Against Carter Efe Over Explosive Allegations
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Jarvis Takes Unexpected Action Against Carter Efe Over Explosive Allegations

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • TikTok content creator Jarvis has officially served a strong legal notice to skitmaker Carter Efe over repeated defamatory statements and digital cyberstalking
  • The legal document demanded an immediate retraction and a public apology within a given ultimatum
  • Social media users are divided over the unexpected legal drama, with some fans advising Carter Efe, while others expressed surprise at the legal move

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TikTok content creator Elizabeth Aminata Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis or Jardrolita, has moved against Nigerian streamer and skitmaker Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, widely recognised as Carter Efe, over damaging claims made about her.

Jarvis announced the development on her Instagram story on Saturday, May 16, 2026, sharing a formal letter from her legal team, Omo‑Richard Attorneys.

Jarvis issues legal warning to Carter Efe after accusing him of making damaging allegations during livestream broadcasts
Carter Efe faces legal threats from Jarvis over claims linked to harassment, cyberstalking and defamatory online remarks. Photo: realjadrolita/carterefe
Source: Instagram

The letter dated May 14, 2026, accused Carter Efe of running a sustained campaign of cyber harassment, defamation, and malicious falsehood against Jarvis through livestreams and social media broadcasts on platforms including Twitch and TikTok.

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The AI girl's lawyers stated that Carter Efe repeatedly ridiculed and bullied her online, spreading false claims that harmed her reputation and career.

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They highlighted a livestream in the month of May where Carter Efe alleged that Jarvis had dated “all Abuja boys” and linked her to individuals named Mr Joblag and Mr Hilarious.

The letter shared on Jarvis's Instagram page explained that such remarks painted her as promiscuous and damaged her public image.

Jarvis drags Carter Efe into fresh controversy after sharing strong legal notice over alleged false statements online
Jarvis demands an apology and retraction from Carter Efe as online dispute between both creators takes dramatic turn. Photo: realjadrolita/carterefe
Source: Instagram

The legal team also pointed to Carter Efe’s insinuations during the visit of American content creator IShowSpeed to Nigeria, where he claimed Jarvis was lodged at Transcorp Hotel as a condition for collaboration.

According to the lawyers, this suggested that Jarvis exchanged sexual favours for professional opportunities, a claim that she strongly denied.

The notice demanded that Carter Efe retract all statements, issue public apologies across his platforms and national newspapers, and sign a binding undertaking to desist from further defamatory acts.

The skitmaker who recently won N50 million after defeating Zazu crooner, singer Portable, in a boxing match, was given fourteen days to comply or face legal proceedings at the High Court of Lagos State.

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Jarvis mistakenly hints at having someone other than Peller in her life, sparks reactions

Read the full statement below:

Reactions trail Jarvis's action against Carter Efe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@CryptoOf23424:

“No be chaise. The matter really serious oh. All the money wey Carter Efe get from the match with portable, make e no go finish for case oh 😂”

@Me1stb4others:

“Carter should also pull out videos that she might’ve have defamed him ‘aura 4 aura’”

@IamAbdullah3887:

“Everyone just dey sue each other for defamed character,e be like say naija don turn defamation republic”

@vlog_Mill:

“Why is she triggered is that not what they do for streaming, faja”

@aukamk104:

“Nnna this fight go rough oooo. But wait a minute, how are we sure no he script them dey act the way peller and cater efe acted few months ago by breaking each others car?”

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

Read also

BBNaija’s Tega finally breaks silence after Frank Edoho’s wife accuses her of cheating with him

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

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