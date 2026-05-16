TikTok content creator Jarvis has officially served a strong legal notice to skitmaker Carter Efe over repeated defamatory statements and digital cyberstalking

The legal document demanded an immediate retraction and a public apology within a given ultimatum

Social media users are divided over the unexpected legal drama, with some fans advising Carter Efe, while others expressed surprise at the legal move

TikTok content creator Elizabeth Aminata Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis or Jardrolita, has moved against Nigerian streamer and skitmaker Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, widely recognised as Carter Efe, over damaging claims made about her.

Jarvis announced the development on her Instagram story on Saturday, May 16, 2026, sharing a formal letter from her legal team, Omo‑Richard Attorneys.

Carter Efe faces legal threats from Jarvis over claims linked to harassment, cyberstalking and defamatory online remarks. Photo: realjadrolita/carterefe

Source: Instagram

The letter dated May 14, 2026, accused Carter Efe of running a sustained campaign of cyber harassment, defamation, and malicious falsehood against Jarvis through livestreams and social media broadcasts on platforms including Twitch and TikTok.

The AI girl's lawyers stated that Carter Efe repeatedly ridiculed and bullied her online, spreading false claims that harmed her reputation and career.

They highlighted a livestream in the month of May where Carter Efe alleged that Jarvis had dated “all Abuja boys” and linked her to individuals named Mr Joblag and Mr Hilarious.

The letter shared on Jarvis's Instagram page explained that such remarks painted her as promiscuous and damaged her public image.

Jarvis demands an apology and retraction from Carter Efe as online dispute between both creators takes dramatic turn. Photo: realjadrolita/carterefe

Source: Instagram

The legal team also pointed to Carter Efe’s insinuations during the visit of American content creator IShowSpeed to Nigeria, where he claimed Jarvis was lodged at Transcorp Hotel as a condition for collaboration.

According to the lawyers, this suggested that Jarvis exchanged sexual favours for professional opportunities, a claim that she strongly denied.

The notice demanded that Carter Efe retract all statements, issue public apologies across his platforms and national newspapers, and sign a binding undertaking to desist from further defamatory acts.

The skitmaker who recently won N50 million after defeating Zazu crooner, singer Portable, in a boxing match, was given fourteen days to comply or face legal proceedings at the High Court of Lagos State.

Read the full statement below:

Reactions trail Jarvis's action against Carter Efe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@CryptoOf23424:

“No be chaise. The matter really serious oh. All the money wey Carter Efe get from the match with portable, make e no go finish for case oh 😂”

@Me1stb4others:

“Carter should also pull out videos that she might’ve have defamed him ‘aura 4 aura’”

@IamAbdullah3887:

“Everyone just dey sue each other for defamed character,e be like say naija don turn defamation republic”

@vlog_Mill:

“Why is she triggered is that not what they do for streaming, faja”

@aukamk104:

“Nnna this fight go rough oooo. But wait a minute, how are we sure no he script them dey act the way peller and cater efe acted few months ago by breaking each others car?”

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng