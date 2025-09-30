Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has praised Nigerians for what he described as “uncommon patience, endurance, and resilience despite living under suffocating socio-economic and security conditions"

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday, September 30, said Nigerians have greatly endured alleged hardship under the President Bola Tinubu administration.

In an Independence Day message released by his media office, obtained by Legit.ng, Atiku lamented that Nigerians are enduring excruciating pains from raging insecurity, rising food scarcity, mass unemployment, and a dangerous climate of hopelessness.

Atiku tackles Tinubu again

The presidential hopeful accused the Tinubu administration of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

Atiku declared:

“It is tragic that in a country blessed with immense human and material resources, millions of our people have been reduced to refugees and beggars in their fatherland. Every responsible government holds the welfare and security of its citizens as supreme. But what we have today is an administration that has abandoned its people. Hunger is killing Nigerians, bandits are massacring communities, yet President Tinubu and his cabinet stand by, unmoved and uncaring.”

'Reject bad leadership in 2027' - Atiku

Furthermore, Atiku called on citizens not to lose faith, reminding Nigerians that the 2027 election provides a clear opportunity to reject bad leadership and reclaim the promise of a better tomorrow.

He said:

“The beauty of democracy lies in the power of the ballot. Oppressed and battered as our people may feel today, they will have the chance to sweep away this inept government at the next polls. That is the power no cabal can take away from the people.”

Atiku laments Nigeria's condition

At 65, Atiku noted, Nigeria remains "a giant moving painfully slow on feet of clay".

The 78-year-old blamed Nigeria's condition on "a direct result of decades of poor leadership and wasteful governance."

He bemoaned:

"Yet, he urged Nigerians to keep hope alive, insisting that with the right leadership, the country can still rise from the ashes of failed governance to reclaim its rightful place among the comity of nations."

Atiku Abubakar celebrates Nigeria on its 65th Independence Day anniversary.

Source: Depositphotos

He concluded by wishing Nigerians a happy 65th Independence Day anniversary celebration.

