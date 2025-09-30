October 1st Independence Day: “It is Tragic,” Atiku Slams Tinubu, APC, Speaks on 2027 Election
- Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has praised Nigerians for what he described as “uncommon patience, endurance, and resilience despite living under suffocating socio-economic and security conditions"
- In his Independence Day message to Nigerians, the opposition leader alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration had abandoned Nigerians to their fate
- Atiku lamented that Nigerians were enduring pains from “raging insecurity, rising food scarcity, mass unemployment, and a dangerous climate of hopelessness all “compounded by the insensitivity of the APC-led administration”
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday, September 30, said Nigerians have greatly endured alleged hardship under the President Bola Tinubu administration.
In an Independence Day message released by his media office, obtained by Legit.ng, Atiku lamented that Nigerians are enduring excruciating pains from raging insecurity, rising food scarcity, mass unemployment, and a dangerous climate of hopelessness.
Atiku tackles Tinubu again
The presidential hopeful accused the Tinubu administration of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.
Atiku declared:
“It is tragic that in a country blessed with immense human and material resources, millions of our people have been reduced to refugees and beggars in their fatherland. Every responsible government holds the welfare and security of its citizens as supreme. But what we have today is an administration that has abandoned its people. Hunger is killing Nigerians, bandits are massacring communities, yet President Tinubu and his cabinet stand by, unmoved and uncaring.”
'Reject bad leadership in 2027' - Atiku
Furthermore, Atiku called on citizens not to lose faith, reminding Nigerians that the 2027 election provides a clear opportunity to reject bad leadership and reclaim the promise of a better tomorrow.
He said:
“The beauty of democracy lies in the power of the ballot. Oppressed and battered as our people may feel today, they will have the chance to sweep away this inept government at the next polls. That is the power no cabal can take away from the people.”
Atiku laments Nigeria's condition
At 65, Atiku noted, Nigeria remains "a giant moving painfully slow on feet of clay".
The 78-year-old blamed Nigeria's condition on "a direct result of decades of poor leadership and wasteful governance."
He bemoaned:
"Yet, he urged Nigerians to keep hope alive, insisting that with the right leadership, the country can still rise from the ashes of failed governance to reclaim its rightful place among the comity of nations."
He concluded by wishing Nigerians a happy 65th Independence Day anniversary celebration.
Atiku strengthens strategy against Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku attended a closed-door meeting of African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition leaders in Abuja.
The closed-door meeting, held at an undisclosed venue in the federal capital territory (FCT), was attended by former Senate President and ADC national chairman, David Mark; former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.
Also present were ex-minister of digital economy, Isa Pantami; former Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed; and ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
