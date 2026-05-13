Peter Obi has mourned Bishop Peter Nworie Chukwu, emphasising the late Christian leader's 'dedication to faith and community service'

Numerous dignitaries, including Nigerian governors, attended Chukwu's poignant burial service in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state

In his sermon, Archbishop Iwejuru Ugorji highlighted moral leadership in honouring the late Bishop's legacy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria and Africa.

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State - Peter Obi, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), on Wednesday, May 13, attended the burial of Most Rev. Peter Chukwu, the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese in Ebonyi state.

Legit.ng had reported about Chukwu's death in April.

Peter Obi, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, and other eminent Nigerians attend the burial of Most Rev. Peter Chukwu, Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In a condolence message released at the time, Obi described the late cleric as a shining example of faith, humility, and selfless service to God and humanity. The presidential hopeful noted that Bishop Chukwu’s life and ministry were marked by unwavering dedication to the Church and society.

Peter Obi attends Bishop Chukwu's burial

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Obi disclosed via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page that he joined other mourners for the requiem Mass and burial of the late Chukwu.

Obi's statement, shared on X, read:

"His (Chukwu's) passing is a profound loss to his family, the Diocese, and the Universal Church, but we are comforted by the testimonies of his life of dedicated service to God and humanity."

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) continued:

"In his homily, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji reflected on the inevitability of death and described the late Bishop as a courageous and devoted shepherd whose life was marked by sacrifice, service, and fidelity to his calling. Governor Francis Nwifuru also described him as a monumental loss to Ebonyi State and a pathfinder whose leadership transcended religious boundaries.

"The Archbishop’s message further highlighted the moral demands of leadership and the commitment required of those entrusted with governance, both in the Church and public service, to make society work.

"The Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Archbishop Michael Francis Crotty, representing the Holy Father, underscored the unity of the Universal Church in this moment of grief. I also commend Bishop Ernest Obodo, the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese, for his leadership and for ensuring a hitch-free funeral for the late Bishop."

Obi concluded:

"May God grant Bishop Peter Nworie Chukwu eternal rest."

Obi’s full statement can be read below via X:

Born in November 1965, Bishop Chukwu was ordained a priest for the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki in July 1993.

He was appointed Local Ordinary of Abakaliki Diocese in July 2021 and consecrated Bishop in August 2021.

Until his death, he was the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) assistant secretary.

Mbah, others attend Bishop Chukwu's funeral

Meanwhile, apart from Obi, Enugu state Governor, Peter Mbah, and his Ebonyi state counterpart, Francis Nwifuru, were among the prominent public figures who attended Chukwu's burial ceremony.

Other dignitaries at the event include ex-secretary to the government of the federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, Ebonyi deputy governor, Patricia Obila, former governor of the state, Martin Elechi, senators, members of the House of Representatives and many other government officials from within and outside the state.

42 members of the CBCN, and Catholic Archbishops in the country were also in attendance during the funeral service, which took place at the St. Theresa Cathedral, Abakaliki, where the late bishop’s remains were committed to mother earth.

Pope Leo XIV, represented by his representative in Nigeria, Archbishop Michael Grotty, consoled the clergy, religious and laity of the diocese of Abakaliki.

The Pope stated that he was touched by the passing of the late bishop and prayed God to repose his soul.

Read more on Peter Obi:

Most Reverend Okobo dies at 89

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Most Reverend Francis Okobo, the Bishop Emeritus of Nsukka Catholic Diocese.

A statement by the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria indicated that Okobo died at the Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu.

Source: Legit.ng