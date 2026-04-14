Peter Obi has paid tribute to the late Bishop Peter Nworie Chukwu, describing his death as a painful loss

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election praised the bishop’s life of faith and service

Obi extended condolences to the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, the wider Church, and the bishop’s family

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Most Rev.

Peter Nworie Chukwu, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki. Obi described the bishop’s passing as a painful loss to both the Church and wider society.

Peter Obi pays tribute to Bishop Peter Nworie Chukwu with heartfelt condolences. Photo credit: PeterObi/x

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi condolence message

In a message shared on his X handle on April 14, Obi highlighted the late bishop’s life of faith, humility, and service.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Most Rev. Peter Nworie Chukwu, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki. His life was a shining testimony of faith, humility, and unwavering dedication to the service of God and humanity,” Obi said.

Bishop’s role in church and society

Obi noted that Bishop Chukwu played a vital role in strengthening the spiritual lives of the faithful and contributing to societal development.

“Through his ministry, he strengthened the spiritual life of the faithful and contributed meaningfully to the growth of the Church and society,” he stated.

Obi extends condolences to the Catholic Church and Bishop Chukwu’s family. Photo credit: PeterObi/x

Source: Twitter

Condolences to catholic community

The former Anambra State governor extended his condolences to the diocese, clergy, and the wider Catholic community, as well as to the bishop’s family and loved ones.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, the clergy, religious, and lay faithful, as well as to his family and loved ones,” Obi said.

He also commiserated with the global Catholic Church, describing the late bishop as a devoted shepherd.

“I also commiserate with the entire Universal Church, which has lost a devoted shepherd in the vineyard of the Lord,” Obi added.

Final prayers

Obi concluded his tribute with prayers for the repose of Bishop Chukwu’s soul and comfort for those mourning his death.

“May his soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord, and may God grant comfort, strength, and peace to all who mourn this great loss.”

See the X post below:

NEC, catholic bishops clash over 2023 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has sharply criticised the conduct of the 2023 general elections, warning that the flawed process has severely undermined public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking during an interactive session with lay faithful of the Calabar Ecclesiastical Province in Akwa Ibom State on Saturday, CBCN President and Archbishop of Owerri, Lucius Ugorji, declared that the country was “sinking on many fronts.”

Ugorji lamented that electoral malpractice, fraud, and technical glitches had eroded citizens’ trust in the electoral system. He called for sweeping reforms, including real-time electronic transmission and collation of results, and constitutional amendments to guarantee the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Source: Legit.ng