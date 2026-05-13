A viral 2020 post in which Alexx Ekubo jokingly begged God for children so they could help him pick up a remote control has resurfaced online

The actor's post has left fans wondering if he actually achieved his dream of holy matrimony before his untimely passing

Amid this, Grace Makun, wife of celebrity designer Yomi Casual, sparked further conversations by listing a "wife" among those who will miss the actor

An old social media post made by late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has resurfaced online, leaving many fans emotional as tributes continue to pour in following reports of his death.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor died on Monday, May 11, at a Lagos hospital after reportedly battling liver cancer.

Since the heartbreaking news emerged, social media has been flooded with emotional memories of the actor.

Alexx Ekubo jokingly begged God for children so they could help him pick up a remote control has resurfaced online. Photos: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

However, one particular post from 2020 has now caught the attention of many Nigerians because of the dreams and hopes Alex openly shared at the time.

In the resurfaced Facebook post originally shared on May 27, 2020, the actor expressed excitement about becoming a father someday.

Using his usual humorous style, Alex joked about living in a mansion and calling his future children from another wing of the house just to hand him a TV remote sitting beside him.

He wrote:

“Dear God of Children, I can’t wait to have kids, so I can call them from their room in the other wing of the mansion to come & pass me the remote control right next to me on the couch.”

The actor also prayed about marriage and family while maintaining his funny personality.

“Father Lord, you already know I’m user friendly, use me oh Lord, at the right time of course. Team #MarriageBeforeKids.”

Fresh details about Alexx Ekubo's private life

The resurfaced post came amid a fresh disclosure made by Grace Makun, wife of celebrity fashion designer Yomi Casual.

While mourning the late actor online, Grace suggested that Alex may have secretly been married before his reported death.

In her emotional tribute, she mentioned that his “wife,” alongside his parents, siblings, colleagues, gang, and fans, would miss him deeply.

Alexx Ekubo’s silent battle with cancer

Meanwhile, filmmaker Stanley Ontop disclosed that the actor had secretly battled stage 4 liver cancer since 2024. According to Stanley, the deceased quietly underwent treatment and even had a liver transplant in an effort to survive the illness.

He claimed the actor briefly returned to work after the surgery before complications developed again.

The filmmaker alleged that the transplanted liver eventually failed, leading to the deterioration of the actor’s condition.

Read the post here:

Alexx Ekubo addresses marriage talks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alexx Ekubo finally replied those asking him when he would be getting married

Recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng