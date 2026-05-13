Benjamin Kalu has denied the existence of shortlisted candidates for the APC's 2027 elections in Abia

The deputy speaker of the House of Reps emphasized participatory democracy in the party primaries approach

This came days after Kalu visited Kaduna to support Speaker Tajudeen Abbas's re-election campaign in Zaria

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, has dismissed the speculations that a list of shortlisted candidates has been prepared to fly the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The federal lawmaker, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 12, explained that such a list is against the "principles of participatory democracy."

Benjamin Kalu says no candidate has been shortlisted in Abia APC Photo Credit: @OfficialBenKalu

Source: Twitter

Two APC approaches to primaries

He explained that there are two approaches to successful APC primaries across the country, which are in line with the Electoral Act and the constitution of the party.

The first was direct primaries, where aspirants canvass for votes at the grassroots level to win the party ticket, and the other was through consensus, which involved "deliberation with one another in order to achieve Consensus ad idem, which will produce a Consensus Candidate."

Kalu reportedly drops governorship ambition

This is coming days after the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives joined his principal and speaker of the Green Chamber, Tajudeeen Abbas, to seek the latter's re-election in Zaria amid the report that Kalu had stepped down from his governorship ambition in the 2027 election.

According to The Punch, a close ally of the Abia-born politician, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the deputy speaker has decided to return to the National Assembly in the 2027 elections.

Benjamin Kalu reportedly drops his 2027 governorship ambition in Abia Photo Credit: @OfficialBenKalu

Source: Facebook

Speaking about the outing with Abbas, Kalu wrote in a tweet:

"Today, I had the honour of standing alongside my principal and friend, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, GCON, as he formally declared his intention to seek re-election to continue representing the people of Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State.

"In a beautiful display of solidarity and support, the people of Zaria turned out in full force, confident and united behind our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). Addressing the gathering, I urged them to once again entrust the Speaker with their mandate, so he can continue and complete the transformational work he has so ably begun.

"Having led the 10th House of Representatives with distinction, vision, and an uncommon commitment to legislative excellence, the Speaker has proven beyond doubt that he is not just a representative of his constituents; he is indeed a voice for the Nigerian people.

"I congratulate the Speaker on a successful and well-received declaration, and I look forward with great anticipation to the landmark achievements that await the 11th National Assembly under his continued leadership. Our commitment to service and nation-building remains unshaken. As we look to the future, we do so with purpose, confidence, and the solid mandate of the people we are privileged to serve."

See his tweet here:

APC governor criticises opposition leaders

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC Governor, Monday Okpebholo of Edo state, has mentioned the names of ADC leaders who he claimed have failed Nigerians.

The Edo state governor made the claim while speaking on the 2027 general elections in an interview on Thursday, April 30.

According to the governor, President Bola Tinubu's achievement has secured him his second term bid ahead of the general elections.

Source: Legit.ng