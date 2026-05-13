A barber, Ola Clovis Abang, has shared his experience with the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away

In his post, he spoke at length about their time together and how he became known and respected because of their connection

His post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A barber from Calabar has spoken about his relationship with the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

In an emotional post on Instagram, he opened up about how their meeting changed the course of his career.

Barber shares emotional post about late Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Ola Abang, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Barber speaks about late Alex Ekubo

Identified on Instagram as Ola Clovis Abang, he explained that he had encountered Ekubo for the first time through the windows of Mt. Hotel, and that the actor had been the first well-known figure to notice him and offer him an opportunity when others had not.

According to him, he had been at a low point and felt overlooked and doubted, but Ekubo placed trust in him by allowing him to work with him and spend time with him.

Abang stated that he had not known the actor beforehand, yet he had been treated with respect from the start.

He described the encounter as a blessing that positively influenced his life.

The encounter opened doors he could not have accessed on his own, and people began to recognise and value his work as a result.

He went on to say that the recognition had extended beyond professional connections and had led to him becoming known and respected in his hometown as a barber.

He emphasised that what affected him most was not the fame but the actor’s kindness and generosity.

After only a second appointment, he recalled being invited to Ekubo’s home, where he was fed, encouraged and introduced to individuals who later became some of his most important clients and supporters, including someone referred to as King Khaz.

Barber emotional as he mourns late Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Ola Abang, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Abang noted that Ekubo had carried a sense of light and had shared it without reservation.

He expressed gratitude for the belief shown in his skill at a time when many had doubted him, and for the encouragement, opportunities and acts of kindness he had received.

The young man concluded by saying that he would continue to remember the light Ekubo had shown him, and that he missed him greatly.

Nigerians mourn Alexx Ekubo's death

Nigerians have been taking turns to mourn the demise of actor Alexx Ekubo.

@winniexD said:

"Why are we here at the first place? What’s the purpose of working hard yet we leave with nothing."

@Goodgirl said:

"So happy about his family and friends for how much they guarded his privacy. Otherwise, the internet would have been littered with ugly photos of him and unnecessary photos. I’m glad that he died peacefully and with dignity. May God console his loved ones and bless them."

@Pretty j added:

"May his soul rest in peace this is so sad."

See the post below:

Lady posts heartbreaking chat about Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared an alleged chat on the X app following the unexpected news of Alex Ekubo’s reported demise.

She posted the chat online and expressed heartbreak over the actor, who was said to have battled an illness.

Source: Legit.ng