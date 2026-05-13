Dino Melaye, a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state, has mourned the demise of the popular Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, who recently passed away following a long battle against cancer, as widely reported.

Melaye, who is now a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), took to social media to mourn the actor and another former House of Representatives member, Abba Anas Adamu, who was reportedly gruesomely killed by bandits in Jigawa on Monday, May 11, the same day Ekubo died.

Dino Melaye mourns Alex Ekubo, Abbas Anas Adamu Photo Credit: @Iamindiscov

Source: Twitter

The Kogi-born politician described the deceased as a brother and a friend, stating that their deaths further defined the vanity of life.

Melaye's tweet reads:

"Today, I mourn the passing of two reliable brothers and friends of mine. Hon. Abba Anas Adamu and Alex Ekubo. What a sad day! May you two rest in peace. The vanity of life is defined again. Kidnappers and Cancer, shame on you."

See his tweet here:

Senator Dickson mourns Adamu

While the death of Ekubo has sent shockwaves among Nigerian entertainers and lovers of the film industry, the death of the former federal lawmaker has sent grief to many politicians, including the national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson.

In a social post, Dickson recalled that the late Annas was a prominent member in conceptualising the idea of the new political party currently making waves ahead of the 2027 general elections. His statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Toochukwu commiserated with the senator:

"My capacity national leader, I commiserate with you for the death of your friend. Insecurity is at the top of the list of the many reasons we must replace the incompetent Tinubu and his goons in APC. It is disheartening that Hon Abbas, who, from your testimony, was a patriotic Nigerian with a nationalistic outlook politically, will be murdered in such cold blood. May God console his immediate family and grant him Aljana Firdaus."

Nigerians mourn the death of Abba Anas Adamu of Jigawa State Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: UGC

Femi Obaf said anyone can be a victim of insecurity:

"Nigerians, never think you're immune to the bad governance of the ruling regime. Anyone can be a victim. May his soul rest in peace."

Ifiok Davids mourned the deceased:

"Such a sad way to die. It's abysmal that a Patriot who contributed to making a President in this country could so painfully lose his life to the insecurity ravaging the country."

Olasunkanmi lamented the insecurity in Nigeria:

"May his soul rest in peace. The insecurity is spreading like wildfire; if the politicians and leaders in Nigeria do not tackle this head-on, it will touch everyone, irrespective of your political affiliation or status in the country."

Read Dickson's full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng