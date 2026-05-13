The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commended a staff member for an extraordinary act of honesty

Isibor Blessed Nicholas, working with Lufthansa, returned a passenger’s missing phone after 10 days

FAAN says his integrity reflects the values of accountability and trust in Nigeria’s aviation industry

On May 13, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) publicly recognised the outstanding conduct of Isibor Blessed Nicholas, a contract staff of Pathfinder working with Lufthansa.

FAAN wrote on X:

FAAN commends staff for honesty as passenger’s phone is returned intact. Photo credit: FAAN_official/x

Source: Twitter

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) proudly commends ISIBOR BLESSED NICHOLAS, a contract staff of Pathfinder working with Lufthansa, for his remarkable honesty, integrity, and professionalism.”

Passenger’s phone safely returned after 10 days

Mr. Isibor was celebrated for safeguarding and returning a passenger’s missing mobile phone after 10 days. The phone was handed back intact to its rightful owner, a gesture that highlighted his commitment to accountability and trust.

FAAN added:

“Mr. Isibor demonstrated exceptional character by safely keeping and returning a passenger’s missing mobile phone after 10 days, ensuring the item was returned intact to its rightful owner.”

Integrity in Nigeria’s aviation industry

The authority emphasised that this act reflects the values of integrity and dedication that FAAN promotes across the aviation community. Such actions, they noted, strengthen public confidence in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

FAAN concluded:

“This act of integrity reflects the values of accountability, trust, and dedication that FAAN continues to promote across the aviation community. We celebrate and appreciate staff members who go above and beyond in upholding the image of Nigeria’s aviation industry through honest service delivery.”

This recognition not only highlights Mr. Isibor’s personal integrity but also reinforces FAAN’s commitment to encouraging ethical behaviour among aviation staff.

Passenger trust grows as FAAN highlights accountability and professionalism. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: UGC

About FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is the government agency responsible for managing and regulating airports across Nigeria. Established to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable air transport services, FAAN oversees airport operations, infrastructure, and passenger services nationwide.

It plays a vital role in maintaining aviation standards, promoting security, and supporting Nigeria’s economic growth through air travel.

FAAN also works closely with airlines, contractors, and international partners to improve facilities and customer experience. By fostering accountability and professionalism, the authority continues to strengthen public trust in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Air Peace announces new Abuja-London flight schedule

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has announced a temporary reduction in its Abuja–London flight operations, scaling back from daily service to just three flights per week. The move comes as the airline grapples with a sharp surge in aviation fuel costs and ongoing supply challenges.

In a statement shared on its official X account on Saturday, the airline confirmed that the revised schedule will remain in effect until July 1, when normal operations are expected to resume. The airline attributed the decision to the worsening scarcity and soaring cost of Jet A1, the aviation fuel critical to flight operations.

Industry reports indicate that aviation fuel prices have surged by nearly 100 per cent in recent months, putting immense pressure on airlines already dealing with tight margins.

Source: Legit.ng