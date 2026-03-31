President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government gains approval for new ambassadors from 10 countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms ongoing process for additional agreements from other countries

The spokesperson of the ministry, Kimibie Ebienfa, says induction ceremony for ambassadors-designate to be announced by the presidency soon

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has received approval from 10 countries for the newly appointed ambassadors-designate.

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including 15 career and 17 non-career ambassadors.

Nigeria's government earns backing from 10 nations for ambassadors-designate. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The nominees featured high-profile figures such as Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former governors and first ladies from various states.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said responses are still being awaited from other countries.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Kimibie Ebienfa, said the induction ceremony will be announced when finalised and confirmed by the presidency.

As reported by TheCable, Ebienfa made this known in a statement issued on Monday, 30, 2026.

FG gets approval for ambassadors-designate

The following countries have approved for the Nigerian government to send ambassadors-designate.

United Kingdom

France

United States

Ireland

Qatar

Republic of Benin

Ethiopia

Djibouti

Senegal

Sierra Leone

“I wish to inform you that the process of receiving agreements from the countries the ambassadors-designate are posted to is ongoing.

“We have received agreements from the United Kingdom, France, United States of America, Ireland, Qatar, Benin Republic, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Senegal, Sierra Leone, among others.”

Federal government secures Approval for Ambassadors from US, UK and other key nations. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Did Germany reject Fani-Kayode as ambassador?

Recall that Femi Fani-Kayode denied claims of Germany rejecting his ambassadorial appointment over controversial statements.

In 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Fani-Kayode and 31 others as new ambassadors for Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode, once a vocal government critic and opposition figure, is now a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Read more stories on Nigeria's ambassadorial appointments:

Tinubu posts ex-INEC chairman to Qatar as Nigeria's ambassador

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu appointed former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmud Yakubu as Nigeria's Ambassador to Qatar amidst wide ambassadorial postings

Tinubu posted a total of 65 ambassadors, including 31 career and 34 non-career appointments

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said the ministry of Foreign Affairs initiates induction programme for the newly appointed envoys.

Source: Legit.ng