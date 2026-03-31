Full List: Nigeria Secures Approval From 10 Countries for Ambassadors-Designate
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government gains approval for new ambassadors from 10 countries
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms ongoing process for additional agreements from other countries
- The spokesperson of the ministry, Kimibie Ebienfa, says induction ceremony for ambassadors-designate to be announced by the presidency soon
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has received approval from 10 countries for the newly appointed ambassadors-designate.
Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including 15 career and 17 non-career ambassadors.
The nominees featured high-profile figures such as Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former governors and first ladies from various states.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said responses are still being awaited from other countries.
The spokesperson of the ministry, Kimibie Ebienfa, said the induction ceremony will be announced when finalised and confirmed by the presidency.
As reported by TheCable, Ebienfa made this known in a statement issued on Monday, 30, 2026.
FG gets approval for ambassadors-designate
The following countries have approved for the Nigerian government to send ambassadors-designate.
- United Kingdom
- France
- United States
- Ireland
- Qatar
- Republic of Benin
- Ethiopia
- Djibouti
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
“I wish to inform you that the process of receiving agreements from the countries the ambassadors-designate are posted to is ongoing.
“We have received agreements from the United Kingdom, France, United States of America, Ireland, Qatar, Benin Republic, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Senegal, Sierra Leone, among others.”
Did Germany reject Fani-Kayode as ambassador?
Recall that Femi Fani-Kayode denied claims of Germany rejecting his ambassadorial appointment over controversial statements.
In 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Fani-Kayode and 31 others as new ambassadors for Nigeria.
Fani-Kayode, once a vocal government critic and opposition figure, is now a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Read more stories on Nigeria's ambassadorial appointments:
- Nigeria’s Ambassadors in the Eye of a Global Storm
- Names, States of 68 Ambassadors Tinubu Nominated So Far
- Tinubu Deploys Omokri to Mexico, FFK to Germany, Other Ambassadors, Full List Emerges
- President Tinubu Announces Ambassadors for 4 Countries
- FG Finally Mentions When New Nigerian Ambassadors Will Assume Duties
- India Rejects Tinubu's Ambassador Over Government Tenure Policy
- Senate Confirms First 3 Ambassadors Nominated by Tinubu
- What to Know About Nigeria’s US Ambassador-Designate, Lateef Are
- Full Profiles of Three Ambassadors Nominated by Tinubu for Senate Confirmation
- Reno Omokri Reacts as Tinubu Posts Him to Mexico as Nigeria’s Ambassador
Tinubu posts ex-INEC chairman to Qatar as Nigeria's ambassador
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu appointed former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmud Yakubu as Nigeria's Ambassador to Qatar amidst wide ambassadorial postings
Full list of ministers in Tinubu’s cabinet eyeing governorship seats ahead of 2027 election, may resign
Tinubu posted a total of 65 ambassadors, including 31 career and 34 non-career appointments
Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said the ministry of Foreign Affairs initiates induction programme for the newly appointed envoys.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.