The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, resigned from the cabinet

Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Sununu, stepped down from his ministerial role

Former Kano State deputy governor and Federal Mortgage Bank board chairman, Nasiru Gawuna, also resigned

FCT, Abuja - Two prominent ministers under President Bola Tinubu have resigned.

This is in light of the 31 March 2026 deadline for political appointees to resign if they intend to contest elective positions.

Ministers Yusuf Tuggar and Yusuf Sununu step down, as Tuggar pursues the Bauchi governorship and Sununu seeks a Kebbi senatorial seat. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman

Source: UGC

However, speculation has intensified over which members of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet would step aside ahead of the 2027 elections.

So far, the resignations of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Sununu, have captured national attention, heightening anticipation across government and political circles, Punch reported.

Tuggar resigns to pursue Bauchi governorship

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Tuggar, who hails from Gamawa Local Government Area in Bauchi State, submitted his resignation on Monday to contest the governorship of Bauchi State.

“The resignation of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs is confirmed,” the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, told reporters.

Tuggar’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, further stated,

“The minister is interested and aspires to run for the governorship seat of Bauchi state.”

In his resignation letter, Tuggar expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to implement the administration’s 4D foreign policy strategy.

The ministry highlighted achievements during his tenure, including humanitarian evacuations of Nigerians abroad, the creation of a Nigerians-in-Diaspora database, deeper engagement with Global South partners, and diplomatic interventions that secured the release of detained Nigerians in foreign countries.

Sununu steps down to contest Kebbi senatorial seat

Also on Monday, Sununu formally resigned to pursue a senatorial seat in Kebbi state.

Before his ministerial appointment in August 2023, Sununu represented the Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, where he chaired the Committee on Healthcare Services.

The resignations follow a presidential directive requiring all political appointees to step down by 31 March to comply with Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, ensuring that public office is not leveraged for electoral advantage.

Other appointees tender resignations

Several other officials have also resigned in line with the deadline. Former Kano state deputy governor and Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria board chairman, Nasiru Gawuna, submitted his resignation on 27 March.

In his letter, Gawuna wrote,

“My resignation is in strict compliance with the President’s directive requiring all political appointees to step down in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.”

Sources suggest Gawuna is set to defect to the African Democratic Congress, following former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso’s departure from the New Nigeria People’s Party, with a formal announcement expected on Tuesday, March 31.

Tuggar and Sununu resign from their cabinet roles, setting their sights on the Bauchi governorship and Kebbi senatorial seat respectively. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Abdulrazak Namdas, a governing board member of the Niger Delta Development Commission representing the North-East Zone, also tendered his resignation on Monday, March 30, to pursue the Adamawa state governorship.

“I hereby respectfully tender my resignation as a governing board member of the NDDC representing the North-East Zone to pursue my ambition of contesting an elective position in 2027,” Namdas wrote.

Additionally, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Nasir Ja’oji, resigned over the weekend, citing his initial appointment was motivated by President Tinubu’s concern for Nigerian youth.

Resignations trigger political realignments

As the resignation window closes, several ministers and agency heads are expected to step down, signalling possible shifts in the political landscape.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has publicly declared his intention to contest the Oyo state governorship, while the Ministers of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and Transportation, Saidu Alkali, are reportedly consulting stakeholders over potential gubernatorial bids.

Reports also suggest that the Ministers of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, and State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, are eyeing governorship or senatorial positions in Borno and Abia States, respectively.

List of ministers planning to contest 2027 election

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed all political appointees intending to contest elective offices in the 2027 general elections to resign on or before March 31, 2026.

Checks reveal that at least 14 appointees are considering governorship bids in their states. They include:

Source: Legit.ng