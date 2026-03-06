Tinubu Posts Former INEC Chairman, Mahmud Yakubu to Qatar as Nigeria's Ambassador
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appoints Mahmud Yakubu as Nigeria's Ambassador to Qatar amidst wide ambassadorial postings
- Tinubu posted a total of 65 ambassadors, including 31 career and 34 non-career appointments
- Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said teh ministry of Foreign Affairs initiates induction programme for the newly appointed envoys
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has posted former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Mahmud Yakubu, to serve as Nigeria's Ambassador to Qatar.
Yakubu is among the 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors Tinubu posted to various countries and the United Nations.
Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Timubu on Information and Strategy, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956, on Friday, March 6, 2026.
Onanuga said President Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately commence the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners.
He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already received agrément from the United Kingdom for the High Commissioner-designate, Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu.
The presidential aide said France has also sent the agrément for Ambassador Ayo Oke.
According to Onanuag, the Ministry has also conveyed the nominations of the other 62 designated envoys to all the countries concerned, including a request for their agréments in line with standard diplomatic practice.
Nigerians react as Tinubu posts Mahmud Yakubu to Qatar
@Tjslyy
Make baba go chill and relax. 4 years without interruption for him and other Ambassadors is sure! Asiwaju till 2031!
@idriisgarba
Reward or retirement? Either way,after those inconvenient elections, Qatar seems like a soft landing. History will remember.
@kudu_mubarak
Congratulations, prof is reaping the fruits of his labour, the hustle is not easy
@Ibrahim_Dalibi
It's fortunate that he has been assigned to Qatar; he can participate in the hosting of Iranian missiles. At least the offenses he committed at INEC will not go unaddressed.
@Rouphages
Hope he is not that he will be the one overseeing both Qatar and the UAE.
@ann_oma58727
Please move to your post fast, regardless of the w@r. We want you working.
@sttobi
Well deserved compensation.
@FAbdullahi4860
Incompetent ambassador in Qatar.
@aoidowu1309
He should wait oo. Airspace is congested with missiles o
@motudun
Political jobbers everywhere.
