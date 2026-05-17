The APC in the Bende federal constituency has re-elected Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, as its candidate in the 2027 elections

Kalu was re-elected in the APC primary, which was held at the Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State ahead of the 2027 general elections

This came amid the rumour that the federal lawmaker has dropped his governorship ambition in the 2027 elections and has settled to return to the national assembly

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, has again emerged as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State in the 2027 general elections after securing a return ticket of the party in the Saturday primary, May 16.

This came amid the rumour that the federal lawmaker has dropped his governorship ambition in the 2027 elections and has settled to return to the national assembly in the election instead.

Benjamin Kalu secures a return ticket to the House of Reps in the APC primary Photo Credit: @OfficialBenKalu

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the deputy speaker emerged unopposed at the APC primary that was held in 13 electoral wards at the Bende federal constituency on Saturday, May 16.

The wards where the exercise was held are Bende, Alayi, Igbere, Ezeukwu, Itumbuzo, Item, Ntalakwu, Nkpa, Ugwueke, Ozuitem, Uzuakoli, Umu-Imenyi and Umuhu-Ezechi. There was a large turnout of stakeholders and party members across the constituency who took part in the exercise.

Before the election, Kalu, in a social media post, reiterated his position that no candidate would be an automatic ticket and insisted that the candidate would rather emerge through consensus or direct primaries.

Nigerians react as Kalu speaks on APC primary

However, his claim on social media has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Malik commended the lawmaker for building the APC in Abia:

"Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, you’ve shown remarkable leadership, patience, and commitment in rebuilding the APC in Abia State. The unity, structure, and strength the party enjoys today are clear evidence of your purposeful leadership and strategic engagement. Indeed, this is a new dawn for APC in Abia, and under your leadership, victory is not just possible, it is inevitable."

Nigerians react as Benjamin Kalu speaks on APC primary Photo Credit: @OfficialBenKalu

Source: Twitter

Nature alleged that the lawmaker did not have any project in the area:

"You’ve never shown any projects that you’ve done. Don’t worry. They are coming for you. Remember, you no get immunity."

Pst Okezie James commended the lawmaker:

"Indeed, our unity and growth have been anchored on dialogue, agreement, and understanding, and this is the moment we need it most as we forge ahead. I encourage all stakeholders to put our collective goal ahead of personal interest as we embark on this journey together."

Fatty Lincorn commended the federal lawmaker for uniting with the ruling APC:

"Great leadership, sir! Unity and strategic growth like this will surely deliver victory. More grace to you and the entire leadership."

You can read the full statement on X here:

Wike speaks on meeting APC national chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has explained that his visit to the APC national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, earlier in the week.

The minister made the clarification while inspecting some projects in Abuja, adding that he was not playing the politics of enmity.

According to Wike, the APC national chairman was his colleague as a minister before taking the position of the ruling party leader and that his visit to Nentawe Yilwatda was personal.

Source: Legit.ng