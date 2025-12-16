The Senate confirmed the appointment of the first three non-career ambassadors nominated by President Bola Tinubu

The confirmation followed the consideration of a formal request forwarded by the President to the National Assembly

Tinubu had earlier sent the list to the Senate months after recalling all Nigerian ambassadors worldwide

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of the first three non-career ambassadors nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The confirmation followed the consideration of a request forwarded to the upper legislative chamber by the President, seeking approval for the nominees as part of efforts to fill vacant ambassadorial positions.

As reported by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the confirmed nominees are Lateef Kayode Kolawole Are from Ogun State, Aminu Muhammad Dalhatu from Jigawa State, and Emmanuel Ayodele Oke from Oyo State.

Tinubu had earlier sent list of all Nigerian ambassadors

President Tinubu had earlier transmitted the list of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate in a formal letter read during plenary, asking lawmakers to screen and confirm the nominees.

The submission of the list came months after the President recalled all Nigerian ambassadors — both career and non-career — as part of a wide-ranging review of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions and foreign policy direction.

Since the recall, Nigeria has operated without substantive ambassadors in several countries, raising concerns over diplomatic representation and foreign engagements.

The confirmation of the first three nominees marked the beginning of the Senate’s screening exercise, with more ambassadorial nominees expected to be considered in subsequent sittings.

