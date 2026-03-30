Femi Fani-Kayode has denied claims of Germany rejecting his ambassadorial appointment over controversial statements

In 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Fani-Kayode and 31 others as new ambassadors for Nigeria

Fani-Kayode, once a vocal government critic and opposition figure, is now a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, has denied reports that Germany rejected his ambassadorial appointment.

An online platform claimed that Germany refused Fani-Kayode’s posting “over rabid ethnic and religious slurs.”

Femi Fani-Kayode denies Germany rejected his ambassadorial appointment, addressing claims about his past controversial statements. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

According to the report, the European government allegedly blocked his nomination on March 13, 2026, citing concerns over his “erratic behaviour, controversial past statements, and divisive ethnocentric, tribalistic, and religious comments in Nigeria,” which it described as “destabilising.”

Fani-Kayode denies Germany rejection claims

Responding on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, March 30, FFK, as he is popularly known, wrote:

“Fake news everywhere. These opposition elements are so pained by my appointment and they are doing everything to discredit me and scuttle it. Whether they like it or not I will serve my country! Keep crying!”

Tinubu names Fani-Kayode, others as ambassadors

In November 2025, President Bola Tinubu nominated 32 individuals, including ex-minister, Femi Fani-Kayode; a former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu; and ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, as ambassadors.

Others in the list include a former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; a former deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro.

Ondo Senator and businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim; a former Ekiti first lady, Angela Adebayo and former Adamawa Senator, Grace Bent, also made the list of nominees.

Fani-Kayode hails Tinubu for ambassadorial nomination

Subsequently, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for naming him among the 32 new ambassador-designates.

In a statement posted on his X handle, Fani-Kayode described the nomination as a significant honour.

He wrote:

“I thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) for nominating me to be an Ambassador of our great country Nigeria. This is indeed a great honour for which I give God the glory. Thanks be to God.”

Senate confirms Fani-Kayode, others

On Thursday, December 18, the Senate confirmed the nominations of Femi Fani-Kayode, former presidential aide Reno Omokri, and 60 others as ambassadors.

The confirmation followed the review and adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which had screened the ambassadorial nominees put forward by President Tinubu.

According to the committee’s report, all nominees were thoroughly vetted and deemed suitable for appointment based on their qualifications, experience, conduct, and knowledge of international diplomacy. The exercise came just 48 hours after the upper chamber confirmed three of President Tinubu’s nominees as non-career ambassadors.

Femi Fani-Kayode is expected to resume as an ambassador of Nigeria in Germany soon. Photo credit: @realFFK

Source: UGC

Fani-Kayode plays down opposition's threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fani-Kayode reflected on the early and preliminary preparations for the 2027 presidential election.

The APC chieftain, assessing the likely presidential candidates, asserted that none of them has the capacity to unseat President Tinubu in the next election.

Source: Legit.ng