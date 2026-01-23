Nigeria has taken a major diplomatic step as President Bola Tinubu approved the posting of new ambassadors to key global capitals

The appointments came more than two years after the country recalled all its envoys from foreign missions

Colonel Lateef Are’s posting to Washington stood out, given his long career in military intelligence and national security

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the posting of three ambassador-designates to France, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The appointments came more than two years after Nigeria recalled all its envoys abroad.

President Tinubu approves new ambassadors to France, US and UK, strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic ties. Mandel Ngan/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The new postings covered Colonel Lateef Are to the United States, Ambassador Ayodele Oke to France and Ambassador Amin Dalhatu to the United Kingdom, PUNCH reported.

Nigeria recalled Ambassadors in 2023

The development followed Tinubu’s decision in September 2023 to recall all ambassadors from Nigeria’s 109 foreign missions. These missions included 76 embassies, 22 high commissions and 11 consulates. Since then, most of Nigeria’s foreign offices had been run by chargés d’affaires or senior consular officers with limited authority to represent the country in formal diplomatic negotiations.

Colonel Lateef Are, who hailed from Ogun State, was named as Nigeria’s envoy to Washington. His appointment drew attention because of his long career in military intelligence and national security.

Nigerian Defence Academy graduate

Are was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in December 1974 from the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of Regular Course 12. He graduated among the best ten student officers and was deployed to the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps. Some of his course mates later rose to national prominence, including General Owoye Andrew Azazi, Colonel Sambo Dasuki and Admiral Ganiyu Adekeye.

First-class graduate from university of Ibadan

Beyond his military training, Are distinguished himself academically. He graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan in 1980. He won the University Senate Prize, Faculty of Social Sciences Prize and the Department of Psychology Prize as the best graduating student. He later obtained a master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos in 1987.

Former Director-General of the DSS

Are worked closely with General Aliyu Gusau at the Directorate of Military Intelligence during his career. In 1999, Gusau recommended him to President Olusegun Obasanjo, who subsequently named him Director-General of the State Security Service.

His appointment attracted public attention at the time, with reports suggesting that his Owu ties with Obasanjo may have influenced the decision.

Former deputy National security adviser

In April 2010, President Goodluck Jonathan appointed Are as Deputy National Security Adviser. Following the resignation of Aliyu Gusau, Are briefly took over as Acting National Security Adviser. However, Jonathan later relieved him of the position and appointed General Owoye Andrew Azazi as NSA, effective October 4, 2010.

Later controversy over Ikoyi residence

After leaving office, Are returned to the public spotlight in 2015 following a dispute with the State Security Service over his Ikoyi residence. The property had been allocated to him as a post-service benefit. The SSS later asked him to vacate the property, a move he challenged in court.

At the time, Are told Premium Times that operatives pulled down doors, chased his family away and threw out their belongings despite a court order. A Federal High Court subsequently ordered the SSS to reinstate Are and his family to the residence pending the determination of the suit.

Are’s posting came amid heightened attention to Nigeria–US relations, following recent remarks by US officials about security challenges in the country. His appointment was seen as a significant step in strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic presence in Washington.

Nigeria–US relations gain focus as Lateef Are represents the country amid ongoing security discussions. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Facebook

Tinubu withdraws posting of top ex-governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has reportedly removed the name of Usman Isa Dakingari Suleiman, the former governor of Kebbi state, as the ambassador-designate to Turkey.

In an earlier statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, the former governor's appointment came ahead of the president's visit to the country, which was scheduled for next week.

Source: Legit.ng