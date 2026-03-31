President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government declares an end to strikes in all tertiary institutions across Nigeria

The Education Minister, Tunji Alausa, assures parents that universities and other tertiary institutions will remain open

Alausa says the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) disputes have been resolved, new agreement with non-academic staff is forthcoming

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has boldly declared the era of strikes in Nigerian tertiary institutions permanently over.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, assured parents, students, and the general public that universities and polytechnics will remain open for all academic sessions.

Alausa disclosed that Tinubu’s government had resolved longstanding disputes with the Academic Staff Union of Universities under the FG/ASUU 2025 agreement.

He added that the FG was close to finalising an agreement with the Non-Academic Staff Union.

As reported by The Punch, Alausa stated this during the presentation of awards to winners of the Student Venture Capital Grant initiative at the United Nations Development Programme Innovation Hub, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The minister said he confirmed with the ASUU President, Prof Chris Piwuna, that he was “quoted out of context,” describing the four-day ultimatum to the FG as “fake news.”

“We’ve solved this in totality. So when you get news about looming strikes, treat it as fake. Let me use this medium to assure our parents. Our words are our bond. Your students will remain in school. Strikes have been cured in eternity.

“Our tertiary institutions will continue to remain open for all academic sessions. Please don’t worry about strikes. We’ve also resolved issues with the non-academic staff union, and that agreement will be signed in the coming weeks.”

ASUU sets four-day deadline for FG

Recall that ASUU set a four-day ultimatum for the Federal Government to pay lecturers under the new salary structure.

President of the Union, Christopher Piwuna, warned of a strong union response if the government fails to comply.

The ultimatum was announced during a public lecture at Sa’adu Zungur University, Yuli Campus, Bauchi state.

Read more stories on ASUU:

Strike Threat: ASUU urged to show restraint

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that ASUU was cautioned against embarking on another strike amid the government’s commitment to salary payments.

An education stakeholder highlighted Education Minister Tunji Alausa's transparency in formalising agreements with ASUU

ASUU had threatened to embark on strike, giving the federal government a four-day ultimatum to pay lecturers under the new salary structure.

Source: Legit.ng