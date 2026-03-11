President Bola Tinubu's ambassador-designates, who were recently posted to some countries, were being rejected

India was said to have rejected career diplomat Ambassador Muhammad Dahiru over the policy that countries where the administrator's tenure is less than two years

Sources within the presidency have disclosed that several other countries have shown that sign that the newly posted ambassadors could be rejected

India and some other countries yet to be mentioned have reportedly declined to accept some ambassadors-designate recently deployed by President Bola Tinubu to their countries. The reason for the rejection was about diplomatic policies which discourage receiving envoys from a government that has less than two years for them to leave office.

Some high-ranking officials within the presidency and the foreign service disclosed that India, where Ambassador Muhammad Dahiru, a career diplomat, was posted to serve, maintained a standing policy of rejecting ambassadors from governments whose tenure would be ending in less than two years.

Why India rejects Nigeria's ambassador

The Punch reported that the Asian country was relying on its discretionary power to turn down the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to accept the posting of Dahiru.

This confirmed the earlier report by the same newspaper, where sources disclosed that there was tension that the ambassador-designates appointed by President Tinubu could be rejected by the host countries, because of the time constraints in their period.

Three sources, who were familiar with the development, were reported to have confirmed the situation in anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the diplomatic engagement. They said that the federal government was already receiving signals from New Delhi and other countries, which are showing reluctance in granting agrement.

The agrement referred to the formal approval of the receiving country, which is always given after acceptance of the designated ambassador, and it remains a prerequisite before the ambassador can resume duty.

President Tinubu deploys ambassadors

Last week, President Tinubu finally posted the 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors earlier screened by the National Assembly to different countries and the United Nations. Recall that the ambassador-designates were screened in December 2025.

The development came two years after the president spent over two years in office, and several criticisms of his failure to appoint Nigerian representatives to many countries. This was after the president faced backlashes and criticism over his failure to appoint diplomats who would represent the country.

The situation became tense when President Donald Trump of the United States accused Nigeria of failure to protect Christians in the country. The US president alleged that Christians are being persecuted in the country and threatened military action should the government fail in its responsibility.

While Tinubu's government was able to turn the situation to gain for Nigeria as the country built a strong military relationship with the US, the vacuum of a lack of diplomats was obvious.

