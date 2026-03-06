Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of Reno Omokri, a former opposition member, as Nigeria’s ambassador to Mexico.

Legit.ng reports that Omokri, a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, is one of over 30 non-career ambassadors recently appointed.

Omokri celebrates Nigeria's appointment

On Friday, March 6, 2026, Omokri reacted to his posting by accepting the appointment.

Sharing his response on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Omokri wrote:

"I sincerely thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for my ambassadorial posting. This is a man with a heart of gold, and as I have previously said, the President is a most Christlike individual, with the capacity to forgive and forbear. Nigeria could not have had a better leader for the present time and for the next five years, by the grace of God."

He continued:

"I accept this appointment and posting to the glory of God and for the betterment of Nigeria, even as I pledge my unalloyed loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the custodian of the Constitution and the Head of State of Nigeria."

He added:

"I once again thank my foster parents, Esijolomi and Omerewumi, who moulded me, as a piece of clay they received from God, into what I am today. Other than God, NO OTHER HUMAN BEINGS have been more responsible for making me into what I am today than these two angels, who in my mother tongue are referred to as my Olayemi. I thank my biological parents, both of whom are now deceased, Bemigho and Ochuko, through whom I came into this world. Even in death, I love you both. I thank my wife, Hana, who has filled me with such peace of mind since I met her, and has been an encourager and nurturer."

Mexico, where Omokri has been posted, is a direct neighbour of the United States, sharing a nearly 2,000-mile southern border. As a key North American partner, Mexico borders four US states, California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, making it one of the United States’ primary land-bordering neighbours.

'Tinubu made Obi wealthy' - Omokri

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omokri asserted that "even Peter Obi's bank is a testament to how well President Tinubu is running the Nigerian economy."

Omokri said Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, "owes much of his wealth" to President Tinubu.

