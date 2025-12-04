Africa Digital Media Awards

Names, States of 68 Ambassadors Tinubu Nominated So Far
Nigeria

by  Bada Yusuf
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated the immediate past sole administrator of Rivers state, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, as a non-career ambassador in his latest list. Legit.ng reports that Tinubu sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including 15 career and 17 non-career ambassadors.

The nominees featured high-profile figures such as Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former governors and first ladies from various states. The new ambassadors were slated for postings to strategic countries and international organisations, with Senate approval pending.

The full list of President Bola Tinubu ambassadors' nominees has been compiled.
Full list of President Bola Tinubu ambassadors' nominees
Source: Twitter

In the latest list, Tinubu also nominated former Minister of Interior and former Chief of Army Staff, Ita Enang, the former senator, and Chioma Ohakim, former Imo state first lady, as non-career ambassadors.

However, Legit.ng has compiled the full list of the ambassadorial nominees as well as their states. Below is the full list:

Tinubu's career ambassadors' list

S/N

Names

State

1

Ambassador Mwaobiola Ezeuwo Chukwuemeka

Abia

2

Maimuna Ibrahim

Adamawa

3

Enpeji Monica Okochukwu

Anambra:

4

Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele

Bauchi

5

Endoni Sindup

Bayelsa:

6

Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno

Borno

7

Ambassador Jen Adams Ni Okun Michael

Cross River

8

Ambassador Clark Omeru Alexandra

Delta

9

Chima J. Leoma Davies

Ebonyi

10

Oduma Yvonne Ehinose

Edo

11

Wasa Shogun Ige

Edo

12

Ambassador Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel

Ekiti

13

Ambassador Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley

Enugu

14

Ambassador Magaji Umar

Jigawa

15

Ambassador Mohammed Saidu Dahiru

Kaduna

16

Ambassador Abdul Salam Abus Zayat

Kano

17

Ambassador Shehu

Katsina

18

Ambassador Aminu Nasu

Katsina

19

Abubakar Musa Musa

Kebbi

S/N

Names

States

20

Ambassador Haidara Mohammed Idris

Kebbi

21

Ambassador Bako Adamu Umar

Kogi

22

Ambassador Sulu Gambari

Kwara

23

Ambassador Romata Mohammed Omobolanle

Lagos

24

Ambassador Shaga John Shama

Nasarawa

25

Salau Hamza Mohammed

Niger

26

Ambassador Ibrahim Dan Lamy

Niger

27

Adjola Ibrahim Mopolola

Ogun

28

Ruben Abimbola Samuel

Ondo

29

Ambassador Akonde Wahab Adekola

Osun

30

Ambassador Ariwani Adedokun Esther

Oyo

31

Ambassador Gedagi Joseph John

Plateau

32

Ambassador Luther Obomode Ayokatata

Rivers

33

Danladi Yakubu Yaku

Taraba

34

Bidu Dogondagi

Zamfara

Tinubu's non-career ambassadors' list

All those President Bola Tinubu has appointed as an ambassador.
35

Victor Okezie Ikpeazu

Abia

36

Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu

Abia

37

Senator Grace Bent

Adamawa

38

Senator Eta Enang

Akwa Ibom

39

Nkechi Linda Okocha

Anambra

40

Mahmoud Yakubu

Bauchi

41

Philip K. Ikurusi

Bayelsa

42

Paul Olga Adiku

Benue

43

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd.)

Cross River

44

Reno Omokri

Delta

45

Hon. Abbasi Brahma

Edo

46

Erelu Angela Adebayo

Ekiti

47

Barrister Olumilua Oluwayemika

Ekiti

48

Rt. Hon. Ugwanyi Ifeanyi

Enugu

49

Barr. Mrs. Chioma Ohakim

Imo

50

Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd.)

Kano

51

Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari

Katsina

52

Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Aliu

Kogi

53

Olufemi Pedro

Lagos

54

Barr. Mohammed Obanduma Aliu

Nasarawa

55

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, PhD

Ondo

56

Ambassador Joseph Yusuf Shara’aji

Ondo

57

Femi Fani-Kayode

Osun

58

Ajimobi Fatima Florence

Oyo

59

Lola Akande

Oyo

60

Yakubu N. Gambo

Plateau

61

Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut

Plateau

62

Onweze Chukwudi

Rivers

63

Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar

Sokoto

64

Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe

Taraba

65

Adamu Garba Tarba-Nagri

Yobe

First batch cleared by Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs (3)

S/N

Names

States

66

Ayodele Oke

Oyo

67

Amin Mohammed Dalhatu

Jigawa

68

Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are

Ogun

Tinubu appoints Renewed Hope Ambassador

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Okey Ezenwa as the Anambra state Renewed Hope Ambassador to mobilise for the 2027 presidential election.

The APC chieftain was unveiled as one of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for the 2027 Renewed Hope Agenda re-election campaign and mobilisation in the 36 states and the FCT.

Ezenwo expressed gratitude to the president for the political appointment, adding that it is the most important one, while addressing journalists on Thursday, December 4.

Source: Legit.ng

