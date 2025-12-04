Names, States of 68 Ambassadors Tinubu Nominated So Far
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated the immediate past sole administrator of Rivers state, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, as a non-career ambassador in his latest list. Legit.ng reports that Tinubu sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including 15 career and 17 non-career ambassadors.
The nominees featured high-profile figures such as Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former governors and first ladies from various states. The new ambassadors were slated for postings to strategic countries and international organisations, with Senate approval pending.
In the latest list, Tinubu also nominated former Minister of Interior and former Chief of Army Staff, Ita Enang, the former senator, and Chioma Ohakim, former Imo state first lady, as non-career ambassadors.
However, Legit.ng has compiled the full list of the ambassadorial nominees as well as their states. Below is the full list:
Tinubu's career ambassadors' list
S/N
Names
State
1
Ambassador Mwaobiola Ezeuwo Chukwuemeka
Abia
2
Maimuna Ibrahim
Adamawa
3
Enpeji Monica Okochukwu
Anambra:
4
Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele
Bauchi
5
Endoni Sindup
Bayelsa:
6
Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno
Borno
7
Ambassador Jen Adams Ni Okun Michael
Cross River
8
Ambassador Clark Omeru Alexandra
Delta
9
Chima J. Leoma Davies
Ebonyi
10
Oduma Yvonne Ehinose
Edo
11
Wasa Shogun Ige
Edo
12
Ambassador Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel
Ekiti
13
Ambassador Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley
Enugu
14
Ambassador Magaji Umar
Jigawa
15
Ambassador Mohammed Saidu Dahiru
Kaduna
16
Ambassador Abdul Salam Abus Zayat
Kano
17
Ambassador Shehu
Katsina
18
Ambassador Aminu Nasu
Katsina
19
Abubakar Musa Musa
Kebbi
S/N
Names
States
20
Ambassador Haidara Mohammed Idris
Kebbi
21
Ambassador Bako Adamu Umar
Kogi
22
Ambassador Sulu Gambari
Kwara
23
Ambassador Romata Mohammed Omobolanle
Lagos
24
Ambassador Shaga John Shama
Nasarawa
25
Salau Hamza Mohammed
Niger
26
Ambassador Ibrahim Dan Lamy
Niger
27
Adjola Ibrahim Mopolola
Ogun
28
Ruben Abimbola Samuel
Ondo
29
Ambassador Akonde Wahab Adekola
Osun
30
Ambassador Ariwani Adedokun Esther
Oyo
31
Ambassador Gedagi Joseph John
Plateau
32
Ambassador Luther Obomode Ayokatata
Rivers
33
Danladi Yakubu Yaku
Taraba
34
Bidu Dogondagi
Zamfara
Tinubu's non-career ambassadors' list
35
Victor Okezie Ikpeazu
Abia
36
Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu
Abia
37
Senator Grace Bent
Adamawa
38
Senator Eta Enang
Akwa Ibom
39
Nkechi Linda Okocha
Anambra
40
Mahmoud Yakubu
Bauchi
41
Philip K. Ikurusi
Bayelsa
42
Paul Olga Adiku
Benue
43
Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd.)
Cross River
44
Reno Omokri
Delta
45
Hon. Abbasi Brahma
Edo
46
Erelu Angela Adebayo
Ekiti
47
Barrister Olumilua Oluwayemika
Ekiti
48
Rt. Hon. Ugwanyi Ifeanyi
Enugu
49
Barr. Mrs. Chioma Ohakim
Imo
50
Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd.)
Kano
51
Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari
Katsina
52
Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Aliu
Kogi
53
Olufemi Pedro
Lagos
54
Barr. Mohammed Obanduma Aliu
Nasarawa
55
Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, PhD
Ondo
56
Ambassador Joseph Yusuf Shara’aji
Ondo
57
Femi Fani-Kayode
Osun
58
Ajimobi Fatima Florence
Oyo
59
Lola Akande
Oyo
60
Yakubu N. Gambo
Plateau
61
Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut
Plateau
62
Onweze Chukwudi
Rivers
63
Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar
Sokoto
64
Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe
Taraba
65
Adamu Garba Tarba-Nagri
Yobe
First batch cleared by Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs (3)
S/N
Names
States
66
Ayodele Oke
Oyo
67
Amin Mohammed Dalhatu
Jigawa
68
Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are
Ogun
Tinubu appoints Renewed Hope Ambassador
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Okey Ezenwa as the Anambra state Renewed Hope Ambassador to mobilise for the 2027 presidential election.
The APC chieftain was unveiled as one of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for the 2027 Renewed Hope Agenda re-election campaign and mobilisation in the 36 states and the FCT.
Ezenwo expressed gratitude to the president for the political appointment, adding that it is the most important one, while addressing journalists on Thursday, December 4.
Source: Legit.ng
