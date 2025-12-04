President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated the immediate past sole administrator of Rivers state, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, as a non-career ambassador in his latest list. Legit.ng reports that Tinubu sent 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, including 15 career and 17 non-career ambassadors.

The nominees featured high-profile figures such as Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former governors and first ladies from various states. The new ambassadors were slated for postings to strategic countries and international organisations, with Senate approval pending.

In the latest list, Tinubu also nominated former Minister of Interior and former Chief of Army Staff, Ita Enang, the former senator, and Chioma Ohakim, former Imo state first lady, as non-career ambassadors.

However, Legit.ng has compiled the full list of the ambassadorial nominees as well as their states. Below is the full list:

Tinubu's career ambassadors' list

S/N Names State 1 Ambassador Mwaobiola Ezeuwo Chukwuemeka Abia 2 Maimuna Ibrahim Adamawa 3 Enpeji Monica Okochukwu Anambra: 4 Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Lele Bauchi 5 Endoni Sindup Bayelsa: 6 Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno Borno 7 Ambassador Jen Adams Ni Okun Michael Cross River 8 Ambassador Clark Omeru Alexandra Delta 9 Chima J. Leoma Davies Ebonyi 10 Oduma Yvonne Ehinose Edo 11 Wasa Shogun Ige Edo 12 Ambassador Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel Ekiti 13 Ambassador Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley Enugu 14 Ambassador Magaji Umar Jigawa 15 Ambassador Mohammed Saidu Dahiru Kaduna 16 Ambassador Abdul Salam Abus Zayat Kano 17 Ambassador Shehu Katsina 18 Ambassador Aminu Nasu Katsina 19 Abubakar Musa Musa Kebbi

S/N Names States 20 Ambassador Haidara Mohammed Idris Kebbi 21 Ambassador Bako Adamu Umar Kogi 22 Ambassador Sulu Gambari Kwara 23 Ambassador Romata Mohammed Omobolanle Lagos 24 Ambassador Shaga John Shama Nasarawa 25 Salau Hamza Mohammed Niger 26 Ambassador Ibrahim Dan Lamy Niger 27 Adjola Ibrahim Mopolola Ogun 28 Ruben Abimbola Samuel Ondo 29 Ambassador Akonde Wahab Adekola Osun 30 Ambassador Ariwani Adedokun Esther Oyo 31 Ambassador Gedagi Joseph John Plateau 32 Ambassador Luther Obomode Ayokatata Rivers 33 Danladi Yakubu Yaku Taraba 34 Bidu Dogondagi Zamfara

Tinubu's non-career ambassadors' list

35 Victor Okezie Ikpeazu Abia 36 Barrister Ogbonnaya Kalu Abia 37 Senator Grace Bent Adamawa 38 Senator Eta Enang Akwa Ibom 39 Nkechi Linda Okocha Anambra 40 Mahmoud Yakubu Bauchi 41 Philip K. Ikurusi Bayelsa 42 Paul Olga Adiku Benue 43 Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd.) Cross River 44 Reno Omokri Delta 45 Hon. Abbasi Brahma Edo 46 Erelu Angela Adebayo Ekiti 47 Barrister Olumilua Oluwayemika Ekiti 48 Rt. Hon. Ugwanyi Ifeanyi Enugu 49 Barr. Mrs. Chioma Ohakim Imo 50 Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd.) Kano 51 Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari Katsina 52 Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Aliu Kogi 53 Olufemi Pedro Lagos 54 Barr. Mohammed Obanduma Aliu Nasarawa

55 Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, PhD Ondo 56 Ambassador Joseph Yusuf Shara’aji Ondo 57 Femi Fani-Kayode Osun 58 Ajimobi Fatima Florence Oyo 59 Lola Akande Oyo 60 Yakubu N. Gambo Plateau 61 Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut Plateau 62 Onweze Chukwudi Rivers 63 Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar Sokoto 64 Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe Taraba 65 Adamu Garba Tarba-Nagri Yobe

First batch cleared by Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs (3)

S/N Names States 66 Ayodele Oke Oyo 67 Amin Mohammed Dalhatu Jigawa 68 Retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are Ogun

Tinubu appoints Renewed Hope Ambassador

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Okey Ezenwa as the Anambra state Renewed Hope Ambassador to mobilise for the 2027 presidential election.

The APC chieftain was unveiled as one of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for the 2027 Renewed Hope Agenda re-election campaign and mobilisation in the 36 states and the FCT.

Ezenwo expressed gratitude to the president for the political appointment, adding that it is the most important one, while addressing journalists on Thursday, December 4.

