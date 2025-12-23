The federal government disclosed that newly appointed Nigerian ambassadors would resume duties in their host countries in 2026

The federal government has finally disclosed when Nigeria’s newly appointed ambassadors will resume duties in their respective foreign missions, months after their nominations sparked nationwide attention.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the disclosure while speaking with journalists at an end-of-year press briefing in Abuja.

He revealed that the ambassadors would assume office in 2026, following the completion of legislative and administrative processes.

Idris explained that the delay was part of standard diplomatic procedures rather than government inaction.

Recall that the Senate recently screened and confirmed 64 ambassadorial nominees forwarded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ending months of anticipation within diplomatic and political circles.

Deployment of ambassadors will strengthen Nigeria’s relations

According to the minister, the deployment of the ambassadors will significantly strengthen Nigeria’s bilateral relations, boost the country’s global visibility and deepen strategic diplomatic engagements across political, economic and security fronts.

“In 2026, our newly appointed ambassadors will take up their posts in their countries of assignment. Their clearance and confirmation have just been completed by the National Assembly,” Idris said.

He noted that the appointments came in response to sustained public pressure over the absence of ambassadors in Nigeria’s foreign missions, stressing that President Tinubu acted decisively to address the concerns.

“Before now, there were widespread cries, complaints and agitations for ambassadors to be posted to their respective missions. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fulfilled that obligation,” the minister added.

Idris further explained that while major aspects of the deployment process had been concluded, some administrative requirements would be finalised in 2026 before the diplomats officially resume their duties.

He assured Nigerians that the posting of ambassadors would reposition the country diplomatically and advance national interests within the international community.

