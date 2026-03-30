President Bola Tinubu has given appointment of the chairman of the CAC to Senator Ibrahim Ida, a former Katsina Central senator

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, March 30

The president also announced the nomination of seven people to fill the vacant positions of commissioners in the NPC

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Senator Ibrahim Ida as chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as well as the nomination of seven others for the vacant commissioner positions at the National Population Commission (NPC).

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, March 30.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Senator Ibrahim Ida as CAC's new chairman Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, Ida holds a master's degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Ibadan (1983) and an LLB from the University of Abuja (2003).

He had served as the commissioner for finance in Katsina state and a one-term permanent secretary of the Federal Civil Service before he was elected in 2017 to represent the people of Kaduna Central senatorial district in the national assembly.

List of new NPC commissioners

Aside from Ida's appointment, the NPC commissioner nominees are listed below:

Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi – Ekiti State Nasiru Mu’azu – Zamfara State Usman Abubakar Tuggar – Bauchi State Dr. Isaka Alada Yahaya – Kwara State Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda – Katsina State Suleiman Umar – Jigawa State Hon. Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo – Sokoto State

This is coming amid the resignation of some cabinet members ahead of the 2027 general elections. Those who have resigned included Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who resigned to pursue his governorship ambition in Bauchi State.

The resignation followed the president's directive that all political appointees seeking elective positions in the 2027 general election should resign on or before March 31, as stated in Nigeria's electoral law.

Reactions as Tinubu makes new appointments

However, the new appointment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Kie commended the appointment:

"Interesting appointments. Picking leaders for CAC and NPC is more than just filling positions; it sets the tone for transparency, efficiency, and how data and corporate governance are managed nationwide. Now the key will be watching if these nominees bring real reforms or if it ends up being more of the same."

President Bola Tinubu nominates new commissioners for NPC Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Mattain said the South-South are short-changed:

"South-South is so behind in the political affairs and national leadership of this country. Shame on Ibori and other South-Southern politicians."

Nze Ndi Anambra criticised Tinubu:

"So, because we are now in the campaign era, he has remembered Ndi North for the appointment? Doesn't he want to give to his Ronu brothers again? Or is he still looking for elusive Northern Muslim votes? It won't happen again."

Ochendo Nigeria alleged that the north is favoured:

"All appointments go to North, we will never forget in the south."

You can read more comments about the appointments on X here:

APGA endorses Tinubu for a second term

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's second term has been boosted ahead of the 2027 presidential election as APGA announced him as its preferred candidate in the poll.

Sly Ezeokenwa, the national chairman of APGA, announced the development during a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, March 5.

Ezeokenwa's declaration came barely one year after Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra and the leader of the party, declared his support and that of APGA for President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng