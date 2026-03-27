Kano State Deputy Governor resigns amid corruption allegations and impending impeachment process

Kwankwasiyya Movement states resignation aims to maintain peace and governance stability in Kano State

Gwarzo's resignation comes amid an impeachment notice by the state house of assembly over misconduct and abuse of office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, has resigned from his office amid allegations of corruption by the state house of assembly.

The spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Dr. Habibu Sale Mohammed, said the decision was taken in the overall interest of the people and the stability of governance in the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, Mohammed made this known in a statement issued on Friday, March 27, 2026.

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement wishes to formally inform the general public, the good people of Kano State, and the entire nation that the Deputy Governor of Kano State has tendered his resignation from office.”

The Kwankwasiyya movement clarified that Gwarzo's resignation does not amount to an admission of the corruption allegations raised against him by the state assembly.

It further explained that the decision was to preserve peace and avoid political tension that could hinder governance and development in the state.

According to the statement, Gwarzo would now focus on strengthening the Kwankwasiyya Movement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The movement urged its supporters and residents of Kano State to remain calm as further details would be communicated in due course.

Impeachment process against Kano deputy governor

Recall that the Kano State House of Assembly moved to impeach Gwarzo over allegations of misconduct and abuse of office.

Lawmakers accused him of diverting local government funds and breaching public trust during his tenure as commissioner and deputy governor.

The impeachment notice, endorsed by 38 members, sets the stage for a constitutional process that could see him removed from office.

Read more stories on deputy governor political trials:

Kano assembly begins impeachment of deputy governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano Assembly Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini Dala, presented an impeachment notice against Deputy Governor Gwarzo over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Kwankwasiyya Movement Deputy Spokesperson, Mansur Kurugu, condemned the impeachment move as political witch-hunting.

Legal practitioner, Barrister Audu Bulama, explained the constitutional process required to impeach a deputy governor.

Source: Legit.ng