The Kano State House of Assembly has initiated impeachment proceedings against the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office and breach of public trust.

The notice of impeachment was presented on the floor of the Assembly by the Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini Dala, who said the action was taken in compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

According to him, the impeachment notice contains several allegations linked to Abdussalam’s tenure as Commissioner for Local Government between 2023 and 2024, as well as his current role as deputy governor.

Dala said the allegations border on diversion of local government funds, abuse of office and other actions considered impeachable under the constitution.

He alleged that while serving as Commissioner for Local Government and overseeing the administration of the state’s 44 local government councils, the deputy governor participated in the diversion of funds meant for local government operations.

The majority leader told the Assembly that between June 2023 and January 2024, Abdussalam allegedly received a kickback of N1.5 million from each of the 44 local government areas monthly.

According to him, the arrangement amounted to N66 million every month for seven months, totalling N462 million, which he said constituted a breach of public trust and undermined confidence in public governance.

Dala further alleged that between February and July 2024, Abdussalam received additional payments from the local government councils under the guise of executing special assignments.

