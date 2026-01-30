Tension escalated in Kano as Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo came under pressure to resign after refusing to defect to the APC

Lawmakers loyal to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf discussed possible impeachment moves amid deepening political divisions

The NNPP rejected calls for the deputy governor’s resignation while the House of Assembly said impeachment was not before it

Kano, Kano state - Tension has escalated within the Kano state government following mounting pressure on Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo to resign his position after declining to follow Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in defecting from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Yusuf’s defection on Monday has triggered deep political fault lines within the administration, with his deputy choosing to remain aligned with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Pressure mounts over refusal to defect

Sources within government circles disclosed that senior officials and lawmakers loyal to the governor have intensified discussions on the possibility of initiating impeachment proceedings should the deputy governor refuse to resign voluntarily.

The development has heightened political uncertainty in the state, as loyalty tests continue to dominate discourse within the executive and legislative arms of government.

Kano has witnessed a similar episode in the past. In August 2018, Professor Hafiz Abubakar resigned as deputy governor following a breakdown in relations with then Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, amid moves by the House of Assembly to impeach him, Daily Trust reported.

Commissioner urges honourable exit

Speaking publicly on the matter for the first time, the Kano state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, said it would be honourable for the deputy governor to step aside if he could no longer align politically with Governor Yusuf.

Waiya made the remarks on Thursday, January 29, during a live radio programme, responding to questions on the deputy governor’s reported loyalty to the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

“What we are hoping for, just as we saw with some commissioners who felt uncomfortable and resigned, is that the deputy governor should also take an honourable step if he is no longer on the same political path with the governor,” he said.

‘Governance is about trust,’ says Waiya

The commissioner warned that political divergence at the highest level of government could undermine trust and effective governance, especially given the deputy governor’s concurrent role as commissioner for higher education.

“If you sit in an Executive Council meeting where people are discussing how to build Kano and there is suspicion about where such discussions may end up, then there is a problem. Governance is about trust,” Waiya added.

He suggested that personal political ambition could be influencing the deputy governor’s stance, noting Kano’s highly competitive political environment.

“There is nothing wrong with ambition. But when personal interests conflict with the direction of government, the most honourable option is to step aside and pursue those goals independently,” he said.

Deputy governor awaiting Kwankwaso’s directive

Efforts to obtain a response from the deputy governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

However, a senior aide in the deputy governor’s office, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Gwarzo was not prepared to resign unless directed by Senator Kwankwaso.

“Honestly, he is not going to resign. He is waiting for Kwankwaso’s directive. He has been advised by people close to him to resign, but he is waiting for his godfather’s instruction," the aide said.

NNPP rejects calls for resignation

The interim leadership of the NNPP in Kano State has condemned calls for the deputy governor’s resignation, insisting that he remains a bona fide member of the party and a key component of the administration.

In a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Engr Ibrahim Karaye, the party stressed that Gwarzo was elected on a joint ticket with Governor Yusuf and is constitutionally entitled to remain in office, The Cable reported.

“The NNPP reaffirms the deputy governor’s right to occupy his position and his critical role in governance,” the statement said.

Commissioners reaffirm loyalty to governor

Responding to concerns over cabinet resignations, Waiya downplayed the exit of some commissioners following the governor’s defection, describing it as inconsequential to governance.

At least four commissioners reportedly resigned, deepening the rift between the Kwankwasiyya Movement and supporters of Senator Kwankwaso.

However, Waiya said commissioners overseeing key ministries remained firmly aligned with Governor Yusuf.

“These are the true levers of government where policies are formulated and implemented,” he said, adding that claims of instability were “either ignorant or deliberately misleading”.

Assembly says impeachment not before House

Meanwhile, the Kano State House of Assembly has said it is not currently considering any impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor.

Speaking to journalists, the Assembly’s spokesman, Kamal Shawai, said the House was on recess and would not resume plenary until February.

“No formal communication or motion on impeachment has been presented before the House,” he said. “If any such matter arises, it will only be considered when the Assembly reconvenes.”

