A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) took to social media to reveal that he wrote the JAMB exam many times

The individual mentioned the course he studied at the University of Ibadan and other interesting details

He also spoke about his O-level results and the number of times he wrote WAEC and other important examinations

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who wrote the JAMB exam multiple times took to social media to mention the course he studied at the university and also the course he is currently studying at another university.

The individual mentioned that he also wrote many WAEC exams and shared the multiple times he sat for O-level examinations.

University of Ibadan alumnus opens up about writing JAMB 5 times, shares WAEC journey. Right image for illustration purposes only Photo Source: Twitter/Hon_aremo, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate posts UTME scores

His post drew the attention of many people, who also shared the scores they had in the exam they had taken several years ago.

The @Hon_aremo individual, who is currently a Pharmacy student at OAU, wrote:

"5 UTME Attempts scoring 204, 244, 256, 286, 277 respectively."

"4 O’level Attempts from GCE, WAEC, NECO and another final WAEC."

"Applied to: the University of Ibadan throughout."

While he is currently a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University studying Pharmacy, he mentioned that he had also studied a course at the University of Ibadan (UI) and stated the name of the course.

University of Ibadan graduate who wrote JAMB multiple times reveals course studied. University of Ibadan graduate who wrote JAMB multiple times reveals course studied

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate mentions his course

His statement:

"I finished my first degree in Archaeology and Anthropology (Faculty of Science, UI)."

"Currently a Pharmacy student at OAU."

"results."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a science student who took part in the 2026 UTME exam went viral after her outstanding performance in the examination was shared online.

The student reportedly scored 98 in English, 98 in Chemistry, and 94 in Physics, while her full result was displayed in a post shared by a tutorial centre on social media. The post also revealed her identity and total score.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a brother took to social media to celebrate his younger sister after she sat for the 2026 JAMB examination and shared her UTME result with him.

He revealed that his sister dreams of studying Medicine so she can become a doctor, and he praised her dedication after she performed well in the exam. A screenshot shared by the brother showed the scores she got in each of the subjects she wrote in the UTME.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady went viral on social media after she proudly shared her 2026 UTME result online.

The science student, who scored 98 in Mathematics and 92 in Physics, celebrated her performance and described herself as an “academic weapon.” Her post, which included a screenshot of her full UTME scores, attracted attention online.

35-year-old man writes 2026 UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 35-year-old man who sat for the 2026 UTME has shared his JAMB result online after being encouraged by a friend to write the exam.

The man, who had always wanted to return to school, was reportedly convinced. After checking his result, the man reportedly scored an aggregate of 243 in the UTME.

Source: Legit.ng