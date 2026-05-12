The Federal High Court adjourns proceedings to stop Goodluck Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election

The Judge refuses dismissal despite the absence of key parties, prioritising a fair hearing for all involved

Plaintiff argues that Jonathan's candidacy would breach constitutional limits on presidential terms

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned proceedings in a case seeking to stop former President Goodluck Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election, after key parties failed to appear in court.

The suit, which also lists the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General of the Federation as defendants, was scheduled for hearing on Monday, May 11, but could not proceed due to the absence of the plaintiff and other respondents.

Proceedings on former President Goodluck Jonathan’s 2027 presidential candidacy are adjourned by the Federal High Court in Abuja. Photo credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Getty Images

Defendants absent as court session stalls

When the matter was called, neither the plaintiff, lawyer Johnmary Jideobi, nor representatives of Independent National Electoral Commission and the Attorney General of the Federation were present in court.

Counsel to Jonathan, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the case, arguing that the plaintiff had failed to diligently pursue the matter, Punch reported.

He said the absence of all key parties justified striking out the suit and even asked the court to award ₦5 million in costs against the claimant.

Uche argued that the plaintiff, being a legal practitioner, ought to have taken necessary steps to ensure proper prosecution of the case or communicated any inability to attend.

Court refuses dismissal and opts for fair hearing

Presiding Judge, Justice Peter Lifu, however, declined the application to dismiss the suit.

The court noted that there was no proof that hearing notices had been properly served on all defendants before the sitting.

Justice Lifu stated that he would “bend backwards” once again in the interest of justice to ensure that all parties are given fair opportunity to be heard.

He subsequently adjourned the case till May 15 for definite hearing and directed that fresh hearing notices be issued to all absent parties.

Plaintiff seeks to bar Jonathan from 2027 election

In the substantive suit, Jideobi is asking the court to restrain Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party as a presidential candidate in the 2027 general election.

He is also seeking an order stopping INEC from accepting or publishing Jonathan’s name as a candidate.

The plaintiff is urging the court to interpret provisions of the 1999 Constitution, particularly Sections 1(1), (2), (3) and 137(3), to determine Jonathan’s eligibility, Vanguard reported.

He argued that Jonathan has already exhausted the constitutional limit of two presidential terms, having completed the tenure of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua before winning a full term in 2011.

Affidavit claims constitutional breach if Jonathan contests

In an affidavit supporting the suit, Emmanuel Agida stated that Jonathan assumed office on May 6, 2010, following Yar’Adua’s death, and later won the 2011 presidential election.

He warned that allowing Jonathan to contest again would amount to a third presidential oath of office, which he described as unconstitutional.

“The plaintiff believes that the 1st defendant, having completed the unexpired term of late President Yar’Adua and subsequently served a full term after the 2011 election, has exhausted the constitutional limit of two tenures as president,” the affidavit stated.

He further argued that the case was filed in the public interest to safeguard constitutional order and prevent political parties from presenting an allegedly ineligible candidate.

Meanwhile, Jonathan has previously stated that he is still consulting widely on whether to join the 2027 presidential race, amid growing political speculation across the country.

Keyamo speaks on Jonathan's eligibility

Previously, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, has referenced the ongoing factional crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing reports linking former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Kabiru Turaki faction.

According to Vanguard, Keyamo argued that the Turaki-led bloc lacks legal standing to nominate or field candidates.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng