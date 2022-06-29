An Oyo State high court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday restrained the Oyo State House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor of the state, Engr Rauf Olaniyan.

The court, presided by justice Ladiran Akintola stopped any removal process the state assembly may want to initiate.

According to the Court, the status-quo must be maintained pending the hearing of the application for interlocutory injunctions before it.

Recall that the case which came up on Tuesday was adjourned till Wednesday due to the absence of the legal counsel to the Oyo State House of Assembly, the Speaker of the House and Clerk.

Olaniyan had dragged the parties to court to seek an injunction to stop what he described as “faulty process” of his impeachment.

