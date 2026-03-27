PDP chieftain Prince Carter Izuchukwu has dismissed reconciliation efforts with Wike’s faction as deceptive and self-serving

Wike is accused of trying to hijack the party ahead of the 2027 elections and of favouring the All Progressives Congress

Despite reconciliation talks, the Wike-backed national convention is scheduled to proceed March 29–30, heightening internal PDP tensions

A chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra East local government area of Anambra state, Prince Carter Izuchukwu, has dismissed the move by factions of the party to unite and pursue the 2027 general election as mere deception.

PDP factions in conflict as Anambra chieftain slams Wike’s reconciliation plan for the 2027 elections. Photo: Govwike

Source: Facebook

Izuchukwu advised the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to focus on his romance with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and give the PDP breathing space to put its house in order.

PDP factions have launched reconciliation talks to resolve differences with the bloc led by the FCT Minister ahead of the 2027 elections. The move follows a Court of Appeal advisory for an out-of-court settlement.

A delegation led by Kabiru Turaki (SAN), supported by several PDP governors, confirmed that talks began on March 24, 2026. Wike, accused of aligning with the APC, however, insists on negotiating from a position of strength and seeks recognition for his faction, backed by the Federal High Court, which nullified the November 2025 convention.

While the Turaki faction wants to field its own candidates, Wike’s camp demands that any deal respect existing legal victories. Despite the talks, they insist the Wike-backed national convention scheduled for March 29–30 will proceed.

Nonetheless, the Board of Trustees, led by Senator Adolphus Wabara, is working to bridge the divide, but mistrust, National Working Committee leadership battles, and differing 2027 election strategies pose major hurdles.

PDP chieftain accuses Wike of hijacking party

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent on Thursday, March 26, Prince Carter Izuchukwu, who is also a one-time chairman of the party in Anambra East LGA, said that Wike's greatest interest in the peace deal is to hijack the party again and sell it to the ruling APC in 2027.

He said, "Wike, the much I know of him, has no good intentions for our party. During the 2023 presidential election, everybody knows what happened to the PDP because of Wike. It was a sad experience because Wike singlehandedly sold Rivers PDP to the APC."

Wike’s reconciliation drive faces criticism from top PDP leader over party’s 2027 election preparations. Photo: GovWike

Source: Facebook

"Since Wike finished his tenure as governor of Rivers state under the PDP platform, all he has been doing with PDP is to play games and betray the party, finally."

"During the recent FCT local government election, Wike used his position as FCT Minister to sell the poll to APC, reserving only one chairmanship slot for PDP, yet calling himself a PDP chieftain."

"Since 2023, after the general elections, and after he was sworn in as FCT Minister, what he has been doing is to destabilise our party from all angles. He never cared, as a father, to bring the party together. Now, we're approaching the 2027 general elections, and Wike is out again to grab the party and sell it to APC."

"From his moves, all he wants is to hijack the party again ahead of the 2027 elections. His eyes are not on the reconciliation but on hijacking the party. Are you aware that the Wike faction is planning a national convention without the other faction of the party, and insisting that the convention must be held, whereas the party is making a move for reconciliation?"

"I am advising Wike to focus on APC and leave PDP alone. I will also advise PDP governors and stakeholders to turn their backs on Wike and concentrate on rebuilding the party. Wike does not have the interest of the party at heart."

Primate Ayodele warns APC ahead of 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele warned APC leaders ahead of the 2027 election, saying recent defections should not be celebrated because they could eventually weaken the ruling party.

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader said many defectors are pursuing personal interests and may create internal problems for the party.

Ayodele also predicted that some defectors would fail in their states and warned that the 2027 election could produce unexpected results

Source: Legit.ng