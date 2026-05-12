The 2025/26 Premier League title race has entered the decisive stage as the season nears completion

Arsenal and Manchester City are still going at each other, with five points separating both sides on the table

Manchester City have three matches left, while Arsenal have two, with Crystal Palace a common game for both

The 2025/26 Premier League title race has reached the decisive stage, with the season ending in 12 days on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Manchester City and Arsenal are the two teams battling for the title. While other teams are still hoping to achieve different season objectives, some fates have already been decided.

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 1-0 win over West Ham. Photo by Shaun Brooks.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal lead the Premier League table with 79 points, five above Manchester City, who have 74 points, but have a game in hand, which could close the gap to two points.

The two sides remain hopeful of lifting the title. Arsenal are in control of the race and only have to win their remaining matches to win their first league title in 22 years, while City hopes Arsenal slips up.

City have three matches left after beating Brentford 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on. Saturday, while the Gunners have two left after beating West Ham.

Legit.ng compares Arsenal and Manchester City’s remaining matches in the title run-in, as first called by the Premier League.

Comparing Arsenal and Man City’s games

Arsenal’s remaining matches

Arsenal will remain in London for the rest of the Premier League season as they will face Burnley at the Emirates Stadium and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal beat Burnley 2-0 away in the first leg and will hope for the same result in the penultimate game, while they will face Crystal Palace, which they beat 1-0 in the first leg, on the final day.

A repeat of the first leg result in these matches guarantees Mikel Arteta’s side the title, but anything different gives Manchester City an opportunity to come in.

The Gunners have a UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Manchester City’s remaining matches

Manchester City have three matches left, the first of which is their outstanding game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

As noted by Evening Standard, Pep Guardiola’s side will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Wembley Stadium, which means their trip to Bournemouth moves to Wednesday, May 19, before ending the season at home to Aston Villa.

Man City beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the first leg at Selhurst Park and would hope to repeat the same result at the Etihad to close the gap on Arsenal to two points.

City would be wary of Bournemouth despite beating them 3-1 in the first leg. The Cherries are on course for Champions League qualification and derailed Arsenal by beating the Gunners 2-1.

City's final game of the season is at home against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. City lost the first leg 1-0 and must be wary as the Villans are chasing a Champions League spot.

Pep Guardiola promises to rotate Manchester City squad for the final games. Photo frame James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola promises squad rotation

Pep Guardiola, speaking after the 3-0 win over Brentford, promised that he will rotate his team in the remaining matches as he wants to arrive in the FA Cup fresh.

“I’m going to rotate the team otherwise, we cannot arrive at the final or Bournemouth how we want to,” he said at the post-match conference, as quoted by Mancity.com .

How Man City could win title

Legit.ng previously explained how Manchester City could still win the Premier League title despite being five points behind Arsenal on the table.

The Citizens are still in the race because of their game at hand, but will need unlikely help from Arsenal to drop points in their remaining games.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng