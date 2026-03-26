Bukola Saraki, the president of the Eighth Senate, has said he will not be contesting for president in the 2027 presidential election. The former governor of Kwara state made the clarification while responding to questions on the state of the nation on Thursday, March 26.

Saraka, who has been perceived of nursing presidential ambition and lost at the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022, spoke on the state of the party and the 2027 general elections while featuring on Channels Television programme.

Bukola Saraki drops 2027 presidential ambition Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Facebook

He also talked about the economy and insecurity challenges facing Nigeria, particularly in Kwara state. He had decried the situation and expressed confidence that the PDP could fix the problems.

The former Senate president's statement clarified that he would not be one of the opposition candidates to President Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2027 presidential race.

President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been making permutations to remain in power, and several bigwigs from the PDP, including governors, have joined the president's party ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly due to the internal crisis rocking the PDP.

However, the former Senate president's clarification has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Utdbabs said Saraki has lost political relevance:

"Saraki has lost every political relevance he has; he doesn't wanna waste the remaining small money he has. His adviser is a good man; he should increase his salary."

Musbau Sulyman (MAS) claimed that Saraki would not gather any votes if contested:

"I can assure you, if you contest any election besides the councillor and LGA chairman position at this moment in Kwara state, you’ll be greatly disappointed."

REALKHALEB1 commended the interviewer:

"Seun, this guy is good, he can ask you questions that you will even forget yourself and say what you’re not supposed to say. He is one of the threats to the reason why Nigerian politicians don’t like going on podcasts."

Rachael Sandram said the former Senate president should not contest for the presidency:

"Wait ooo or am I dreaming. Shay, who wan vote for this one before? All these old men still one hold Nigeria hostage. After the Senate president, what are you still looking for? Make una go rest."

Nwanye faulted Nigeria's electoral system:

"It’s how they always call it elections, somebody wey no be Nigerian go think say we dey vote for Nigeria."

See the video of Saraki's interview on X here:

Source: Legit.ng