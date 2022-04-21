QS Mannir Yakubu has resigned some of his political positions in other to focus on his ambition of becoming the governor

The Katsina state deputy governor, QS Mannir Yakubu had resigned his political appointment as Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources in preparation to declare his interest run for the state’s governorship position come 2023.

The resignation was contained in a press statement issued to Vanguard by Ibrahim Musa kallah, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor late night Tuesday.

Mannir Yakubu has resigned his political appointment as Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Photo: Mannir Yakubu

According to the statement, the decision was in compliance with Section 84 (12) of the 2022 electoral act as amended which requires all political appointees and public servants interested in contesting for election to resign their appointment.

The Deputy Governor in the statement “thanked the Almighty Allah and Governor Aminu Masari for giving him the opportunity to contribute towards the restoration of agriculture in the state under the Masari’s administration.”

Mannir in the statement also “expressed his happiness over the repositioning of the agricultural sector where farmers experienced turn around in agricultural production that guaranteed food security and agro-industrial needs of the state and Nigeria at large.”

