Kano Information Commissioner Ibrahim Waiya has called on Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo to resign over his refusal to defect to the APC

Waiya argued that trust and confidentiality were central to governance, warning that political misalignment weakened executive cohesion

The comments had followed Governor Yusuf’s defection to the APC, a move the commissioner described as beneficial to Kano State’s access to federal support

Calls for the resignation of Kano State Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo have intensified following his decision not to defect with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the All Progressives Congress.

The demand was openly articulated by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, who questioned the sustainability of trust within the current executive arrangement.

According to reports by Channels TV, Waiya spoke to journalists in Kano on Thursday, January 29, arguing that effective governance depends on loyalty and shared political alignment.

He said the deputy governor’s continued involvement in executive decision-making raised concerns about confidentiality and confidence within government circles.

Waiya says D'Governor can't be trusted anymore

According to the commissioner, cabinet operations rely heavily on mutual trust, which he believes has been weakened by the deputy governor’s political stance.

He described it as inappropriate for an official who no longer shares the same political platform with the governor to remain part of routine executive engagements.

“This is his personal decision, but there is no way someone who is no longer with you should be part of the routine council meeting,” Waiya said.

“Who knows with whom he might share important government secrets? In government, things are done based on trust, and you can’t trust someone who is not with you.”

Waiya maintained that political loyalty is not merely symbolic but central to how sensitive policies and state matters are handled within the executive arm.

Waiya calls for D'Governor's honourable exit

The commissioner went further to suggest that stepping aside would be the most dignified option available to the deputy governor under the circumstances.

He framed resignation as an act of principle rather than punishment.

“If I were him, I would humbly resign,” he stated.

The remarks followed Governor Yusuf’s recent defection from the New Nigerian Peoples Party to the APC, alongside several state and federal lawmakers from Kano.

The political shift has reshaped alignments within the state government and sparked debate about the future of officials who chose not to follow the move.

Waiya defended the governor’s decision to join the APC, describing it as a strategic step that would place Kano State in a stronger position to benefit from federal programmes and development initiatives.

He said closer cooperation with the Federal Government would translate into tangible gains for residents.

Addressing concerns over political tension in the state, the commissioner also spoke on the unresolved emirate dispute. He said the administration remained committed to dialogue, adherence to the rule of law and the maintenance of peace.

“The administration remains focused on ensuring that political differences do not disrupt governance or undermine the collective interests of the people of Kano State,” Waiya said.

