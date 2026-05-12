Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, had an exchange with one of her male followers

This was after the man noticed that the lifestyle influencer wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in a new post

The man took to the comment section to make bold remarks concerning Ifeoma, which didn’t end well

Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, had a moment with one of her followers who called her out for not wearing her wedding ring in a recent post.

The singer’s wife made a video on Instagram in which she spoke about the importance of self-love.

Ivy Ifeoma exchanges words with a follower who questions her for not wearing her wedding ring in a new post. Credit: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

She highlighted how internet users overuse the phrase to mask their laziness.

“Y’all be using ‘ self-love ‘ to cover up the fact that you’re actually too lazy to make a change…Anyways, I have a new travel vlog up on my YouTube channel. The link is in my bio, love. (It’s fun)”.

In her comment section, a man admonished her after he spotted her without her wedding band.

According to the user, wearing her wedding ring when making videos would help her self-esteem and make her feel complete.

“I feel you should wear your wedding band when making videos, it adds to your self-worth and makes you look complete”.

Responding to the follower, Ifeoma questioned if he would offer the same advice to her husband.

“So would you also advise him to wear his? I’m dying to know.

Not stopping there, she addressed the user for saying her wedding ring adds to her self-worth.

“It adds to my self-worth? Lmao”.

See her Instagram post below:

See the conversation between them below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ivy Ifeoma ignited reactions with her comments on Rudeboy's latest achievement abroad.

This came after Rudeboy shared a video on Instagram showing him being honoured with a certificate of recognition by the Minister for Cultural Interests, Honourable Tony Dr Bull.

The post quickly attracted attention, not just from fans but also from his wife.

In the comment section, Ivy Ifeoma first expressed her pride in her husband’s success, writing:

“I’m so proud of you.”

Rudeboy warmly acknowledged her support, responding: “My love, thank you, my Ifeoma.”

However, she didn’t stop there. In a playful follow-up, Ivy made it clear she wasn’t upset but hinted she wanted to be part of the fun:

“Chi chimmm, I’m not pained o. Take me with you.”

Her lighthearted reaction has sparked curiosity among fans, with many interpreting it as both affectionate and subtly suggestive.

While Rudeboy continues to enjoy his tour moments in Australia, Ivy’s comments have added an extra layer of buzz to the conversation online.

Netizens react to Paul Okoye’s wife's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cynteeah__ said:

"She saw the opportunity to tell her hubby and she did 😂😂."

chef_excel said:

"You see this Genz?I love them."

mallories.shopping

"Aura for aura - I love her!!!"

theladycrystal1 said:

"Che Che Che ku leeeeee."

temmyberry_autos said:

"Awon Gen Z? They will always say their mind 😂😂😂😂😂Dem no send anybody papa at all 😭."

dells_hair_world said:

"I love this girl sha 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

angeltouchsecrets said:

"Something is fishing and she want pple know."

blesstutu2 said:

"Very good reply is called energy for energy wear ur own I wear my own 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

didiluxe_ said:

"This social media eh 😂😂 now now now 😂😂😂."

Ivy Ifeoma fires back at a follower who links her self-worth to wearing her wedding ring in a video post. Credit: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye and Ivy welcome first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, welcomed a baby girl.

On the morning of November 1, 2024, the music star took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news to fans.

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, posted an emotional video of his three older kids from his first wife, Anita, doting on his newborn daughter with Ivy Ifeoma.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng