Kano Assembly Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini Dala, presented an impeachment notice against Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office

Kwankwasiyya Movement Deputy Spokesperson, Mansur Kurugu, condemned the impeachment move as political witch-hunting

Legal practitioner, Barrister Audu Bulama, explained the constitutional process required to impeach a deputy governor

Kano state - Political tension is mounting in Kano state after the State House of Assembly on Thursday, March 5, initiated impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office and breach of public trust.

The impeachment notice was presented during plenary by the Majority Leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini Dala, who said the process was being carried out in line with Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Breaking: Tension in Kano as Assembly Begins Impeachment of Deputy Governor

Source: Twitter

According to Dala, the allegations against the deputy governor relate to actions taken during his tenure as Commissioner for Local Government between 2023 and 2024, as well as his conduct since assuming office as deputy governor.

Lawmakers cite allegations of financial misconduct

While presenting the notice before the Assembly, Dala accused Gwarzo of participating in the diversion of funds meant for the administration of the state’s 44 local government councils.

He alleged that between June 2023 and January 2024, the deputy governor received kickbacks from each of the councils.

Dala said the arrangement allegedly involved ₦1.5 million monthly from each of the 44 councils, amounting to ₦66 million every month and ₦462 million over seven months.

He further claimed that between February and July 2024, the deputy governor received additional payments from the local governments under the guise of executing special assignments.

According to the Majority Leader, the payments were said to total ₦3.255 million monthly from each council, bringing the overall figure to about ₦726 million within six months.

“The alleged payments constituted another breach of public trust and violated the principles of transparency and accountability expected of a public officer,” Dala told lawmakers during the session.

Alleged abuse of office highlighted

The Assembly also accused the deputy governor of using his position as commissioner to influence financial transactions involving local government funds.

Dala told the House that Gwarzo allegedly facilitated the payment of ₦10 million from each of the 44 local government councils to NovoMed Pharmaceuticals Limited.

The payments, which reportedly totalled ₦440 million, were said to have been carried out in violation of the state’s procurement and fiscal regulations.

“The misuse of official capacity to confer undue advantage constitutes abuse of power and is contrary to the obligations of public office,” Dala said.

He maintained that the allegations collectively amount to gross misconduct as defined under Section 188(2) of the Constitution.

The Majority Leader also disclosed that the impeachment notice had been endorsed by 38 members of the Assembly, meeting the constitutional requirement needed to commence the process.

“Based on the foregoing allegations, we hereby resolve that His Excellency, Aminu Abdussalam, the Deputy Governor of Kano State, be impeached and removed from office in accordance with the provisions of Section 188 of the Constitution,” he stated.

The Speaker of the House subsequently acknowledged the notice and is expected to transmit the allegations to the deputy governor in line with constitutional procedures.

Political factors fuel speculation

Despite the weight of the allegations, political observers in Kano believe the impeachment move may also be linked to recent political developments in the state.

Analysts have pointed to the decision by the deputy governor to remain in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) rather than join Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Breaking: Tension in Kano as Assembly Begins Impeachment of Deputy Governor

Source: Facebook

Since the governor’s defection last month, the two leaders have reportedly appeared separately at several public engagements.

Gwarzo has also been seen attending meetings of the NNPP alongside the party’s national leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Political speculation is already growing over possible replacements should the impeachment process succeed.

Among those mentioned as potential successors are Murtala Sule Garo, the APC deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 election; Salihu Sagir Takai, the PDP governorship candidate in 2015; and the Speaker of the Assembly, Jibril Isma’il Falgore.

Some analysts have also suggested that Gwarzo could emerge as a political challenger to Governor Yusuf in the 2027 governorship election.

Lawyer explains constitutional process

Legal practitioner Barrister Audu Bulama said the constitution provides a structured procedure that must be followed before a governor or deputy governor can be removed from office.

“First, at least one-third of the members of the Assembly must sign a written notice outlining the allegations. The Speaker then serves the notice to the governor or deputy within seven days. Second, two-thirds of the Assembly must vote in support of investigating the allegations.

“Third, the Speaker writes to the Chief Judge of the state, requesting the constitution of a seven-member investigative panel. The panel must consist of people of proven integrity who are not politicians or public servants.”

Bulama added that the panel is required to complete its investigation within three months while giving the accused a full opportunity to defend himself.

“Fifth, the panel submits its report to the Assembly, stating whether the allegations were proven,” he said.

According to him, removal from office can only take place if the panel finds the allegations proven and two-thirds of the lawmakers vote in favour of impeachment.

“If the panel clears the accused, the Assembly cannot proceed further,” he added.

Analyst says development not unexpected

A Kano-based political analyst, Dr Kabiru Sa’id Sufi, described the impeachment move as unsurprising given recent political developments in the state.

“Looking at what has been happening across the states in the past, it did not come as a surprise,” he said.

“The only exceptions are when such situations occur close to the expiration of a term. But once there is ample time, the legislature and the governor usually prepare for this kind of exercise.”

He noted that the key issue appears to be the political divide between the governor and his deputy.

“As you rightly mentioned, the main reason is that he is not in the same party with the governor. What is left to be seen is whether the laid-down procedures will be followed,” he said.

Anti-Graft agency seizes vehicles linked to Kwankwaso’s son, others

Previously, Legit.ng reported that tension heightened in Kano on Thursday, February 26, after the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission recovered official vehicles from several former commissioners who recently resigned from the state executive council.

Those affected include Ibrahim Umar, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, and Nasiru Sani Garo.

Source: Legit.ng