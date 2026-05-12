Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has come under attack from Nigeria's opposition bloc ahead of the 2027 general elections as major political parties and pressure groups faulted his claim that there is no southern candidate who can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the next cycle of elections in the country.

The parties included the Labour Party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). Also, the Kwankwasiyya and Obidient Movements disagreed with the claim of the former vice president.

NDC, others tackle former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over northern push Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the political parties and groups insisted that the presidency should remain in the south in 2027 for political stability, fairness and political cohesion.

The outburst of the opposition parties followed a statement by Atiku's media aide, Olusola Sanni, on Sunday, May 10, where he warned the opposition parties not to zone their tickets to the south.

Atiku's camp had claimed that while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) could retain its southern presidency in favour of President Tinubu, it would be a political miscalculation if the opposition parties took the same path.

The former vice president's camp maintained that by 2027, the south would have ruled the country more than the north had done since the return of democracy to the country in 1999.

Source: Legit.ng