2027 Election: Cracks as Atiku Faces Major Resistance from NDC, Others
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has come under attack from Nigeria's opposition bloc ahead of the 2027 general elections as major political parties and pressure groups faulted his claim that there is no southern candidate who can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the next cycle of elections in the country.
The parties included the Labour Party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). Also, the Kwankwasiyya and Obidient Movements disagreed with the claim of the former vice president.
According to The Punch, the political parties and groups insisted that the presidency should remain in the south in 2027 for political stability, fairness and political cohesion.
The outburst of the opposition parties followed a statement by Atiku's media aide, Olusola Sanni, on Sunday, May 10, where he warned the opposition parties not to zone their tickets to the south.
Atiku's camp had claimed that while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) could retain its southern presidency in favour of President Tinubu, it would be a political miscalculation if the opposition parties took the same path.
The former vice president's camp maintained that by 2027, the south would have ruled the country more than the north had done since the return of democracy to the country in 1999.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng